Book Brawl: Fox News Anchor Bret Baier Outsells CNN Star Jake Tapper
Fox News journalist Bret Baier gave rival CNN star Jake Tapper a run for his money with the release of his new page-turner, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Baier's novel To Rescue the Constitution: George Washington and the Fragile American Experiment hit shelves on October 10 and has already sold more copies in the first week than Tapper's All the Demons Are Here did since its debut three months ago in July.
Bookscan data showed that buyers purchased 24,281 copies of Baier's book as of October 21.
At that time, Tapper's thriller covering the 1970s underground world of cults, celebrities, tabloid journalism, serial killers, disco, and UFOs had sold only 13,120 copies.
Baier previously spoke about the inspiration behind his book, reflecting on the uncertainty that prevailed before the United States came to fruition. He talked about how representatives from 13 colonies came together to form a more perfect union.
"We've had moments in our history that have been really, really dark, and it gives us perspective that maybe it's not as bad as we think it is," Baier told WTTW News while promoting his work.
"I don't think we truly appreciate the country almost never came to be," he said. "Without Washington, we wouldn't have a country, I'm convinced of that."
Tapper, for his part, revealed what led him to write All the Demons in an interview with NPR's Scott Simon. "It was just a wild time. I mean, the truth of the matter is, this is my third novel, and the first one takes place in the '50s, the second in the '60s. I was going to skip the '70s 'cause I remember them vaguely," he shared.
"So, 1977 is also an era where people really start to ask tough questions about the military expeditions that the Pentagon and the presidents send our young men and women into. 1977 is a period of — it's post-Watergate," Tapper further explained. "It's post-Vietnam. People realizing that their government and their Pentagon have been lying to them."
The respective book sales were revealed months after Fox News dominated the cable news landscape in July.
CNN recently saw an increase in primetime viewership as well as a rise in total-day viewership, according to Nielsen data, while Fox continued to be the most-watched total-day cable channel for a number of weeks.