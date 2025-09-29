Fortune Gems 2 Bonuses on Crypto Yolo247

When you play Fortune Gems 2 on Yolo247 crypto, you get access to various rewards. The following are some of the prominent bonuses and promotions:

Welcome Bonus

When you register on Yolo247, you are eligible for a welcome bonus. You just need to deposit crypto in your account to get a 100% welcome bonus. The bonus is capped at $1000.

Redeposit Bonus

On every deposit after the first one, you will be eligible for a redeposit bonus. The percentage of bonus depends on the tier in which you are, with 3% being the highest.

Lossback Bonus

On Yolo247, even if you lose, you win. The statement sounds weird, right? Well, there is nothing weird about it, as you get a lossback bonus on your losses. Based on your tier, you will get the bonus, with 3% being the highest.

Referral Bonus

On Yolo247, you get an exciting referral bonus as well. Refer your friends to avail this bonus.

Free Spins

Nothing feels better than getting free spins. Free spins are one of the most loved Fortune Gems 2 bonuses because they let you keep playing without spending real money.

Loyalty Rewards

There are 5 different tiers on Yolo247: blue, silver, gold, platinum, and elite. Based on your tier, you will be rewarded. The elite tier is the highest, while the blue tier is where you get started.