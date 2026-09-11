EXCLUSIVE: Former Miss North Carolina Sues Miss USA After Losing Crown

Rose was replaced by pageant coach and judge Thom Brodeur, who now heads Miss USA. Boltinhouse was stripped of her Miss North Carolina USA title just three weeks before the Aug. 24-27 pageant, with Miss USA declaring it "does not tolerate racism, homophobia, transphobia, nor language that strips any person of their dignity."

Brittany and her attorney Patrick Mincey immediately pushed back on the decision and claimed Miss USA ousted the 27-year-old babe because of her staunch support for President Donald Trump and slain conservative firebrand Charlie Kirk, and her criticism of former President Joe Biden's "Transgender Day of Visibility."

Brittany also attended Trump's Jan. 6, 2021, speech in Washington, D.C., before the Capitol riot. But the lawsuit stresses she never approached or entered the Capitol, encountered law enforcement, or took part in the mayhem.

"Defendants hid from the public the real reason they dethroned Brittany: she is a conservative Christian," states the lawsuit, which also names organizers of the Miss North Carolina USA pageant and two of its officers.