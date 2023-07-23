Forensic Scientist Who Helped O.J. Walk Free By Questioning the Handling of Blood Evidence Fabricated Evidence in Another Murder Trial, Court Finds

In a landmark ruling on Friday, a federal judge found renowned forensic scientist Henry Lee, one of the witnesses who testified to get O.J. Simpson free, liable for fabricating evidence in a murder case that resulted in the wrongful conviction of Ralph "Ricky" Birch and Shawn Henning, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The two men were sentenced for the December 1, 1985, killing of Everett Carr. The convictions were based, in part, on Lee's testimony regarding alleged bloodstains found on a towel at the crime scene in New Milford, Connecticut.