Ex-'All My Children' Star Forbes March Denies Stealing Used Cooking Oil, Calls Charges 'Frivolous'

Former soap star Forbes March responded to cooking oil theft accusations and claimed that "poorly marked" packaging led to "frivolous charges," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Before Forbes, 49, was accused of stealing cooking oil from a diner, he starred in daytime dramas All My Children and One Life to Live.

Following his soap opera days, the 49-year-old former actor launched a firewood delivery service that operates in the Catskill Mountain region, offering additional services to local businesses and restaurants.

Forbes' business ventures ended up landing him in hot water with Hudson County, New York, authorities at the beginning of March.