Ex-'All My Children' Star Forbes March Denies Stealing Used Cooking Oil, Calls Charges 'Frivolous'
Former soap star Forbes March responded to cooking oil theft accusations and claimed that "poorly marked" packaging led to "frivolous charges," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Before Forbes, 49, was accused of stealing cooking oil from a diner, he starred in daytime dramas All My Children and One Life to Live.
Following his soap opera days, the 49-year-old former actor launched a firewood delivery service that operates in the Catskill Mountain region, offering additional services to local businesses and restaurants.
Forbes' business ventures ended up landing him in hot water with Hudson County, New York, authorities at the beginning of March.
According to a Facebook statement from the Ulster Police Department, Forbes and another male, Oscar Guardado, were arrested on grand larceny charges on March 2.
Forbes and Guardado were accused of siphoning over $1,000 worth of used cooking oil from a local restaurant, Michael's Diner. The container of used oil belonged to Buffalo Biodiesel and was located behind the diner.
Used cooking oil can be converted to manufacture biofuels and has becoming an increased target of theft due to rising gas prices.
After being accused of stealing Buffalo Biodiesel property, Forbes responded to his charges in a statement by his lawyer.
According to Forbes' attorney, Jared K. Hart, a "poorly marked" container led to his client's "frivolous charges."
"While not readily apparent to Forbes that day due to the poor markings, one of the containers in fact allegedly belonged to Buffalo Biodiesel," Hart began the statement to Deadline.
"Approximately 90 gallons of oil, only a portion of the oil collected that evening, allegedly came from the Biodiesel container," Hart continued, as the statement noted that the Biodiesel container "appeared abandoned" and "contained mostly dirty rainwater that would later have to be separated out."
"There was never an intent to steal nor permanently deprive another company of their alleged cooking oil," Hart insisted.
While the Ulster Police Department claimed that Forbes and Guardado allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of used oil, Hart alleged that the value was much less, around $300.
Additionally, Hart claimed that Forbes offered to transfer the siphoned oil back into its original container, but was refused by law enforcement — and the allegedly illegally collected materials were taken into police custody.
Forbes revealed that in order to supplement his firewood delivery operation, he purchased a used cooking oil collection route in February 2023, which he used to explain why he was at Michael's Diner in the first place.
"Forbes’ existing business had the infrastructure in place to segue into the biodiesel collection market," read a statement from Forbes on his oil collection services. "Michaels Diner was on that purchased route."
Forbes is expected in court on March 28 to formally answer to the grand larceny charge.