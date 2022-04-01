Late-Minute Cancelation! Foo Fighters Pull Out of Grammys Performance After Taylor Hawkins’ Shocking Death

Hours before the Foo Fighters were set to perform at a music festival in Columbia, Hawkins was found unresponsive in his hotel room with authorities revealing that 10 different drugs were found in the late drummer's system at the time of his death.

The Foo Fighters were the first to announce their drummer's death on social media to get ahead of news breaking in a joint statement.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the announcement read. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family ... and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."