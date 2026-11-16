A Florida man was arrested after allegedly sending a card smeared with peanut butter to a woman who has a life-threatening allergy, RadarOnline.com can report. Joseph Gerard Cancellare Jr. was charged with culpable negligence intended to cause harm and battery with a deadly weapon.

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Victim Broke Out in Hives

Source: UNSPLASH The victim had an allergic reaction.

Per an affidavit, on August 14, 2025, the victim was getting her mail when she saw a "greasy" envelope. The woman opened the envelope to a card covered in peanut butter. Due to being "deathly allergic," she dropped the card and immediately went to wash her hands. Still, her arms broke out in hives and she felt tingling for around six hours.

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Post Office Kiosk Photo

Source: BROWARD COUNTTY JAIL The victim knew the suspect.

Investigators discovered the envelope had a false return address and name, but they were able to identify Cancellare Jr. as the culprit due to the stamps. Detectives went to the Davie Post Office, where the 68-year-old had purchased the stamps at a kiosk. The device captured a photo of Cancellare Jr. Investigators also tracked down the card used to purchase the stamps, which was under the suspect's name. The victim "immediately recognized" him in the kiosk image.

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Suspect Allegedly Blamed Victim for Divorce

Source: UNSPLASH The suspect allegedly blamed the victim for his divorce.

She told authorities the suspect was previously married to her close friend, and she'd known him for around 20 years. Her friend and Cancellare Jr. allegedly had a "contentious" divorce, and he blamed the victim for them separating in the first place. The victim hadn't seen the suspect in around three years. She said she was an "observer" of the "physical split’’ of the divorcing couple's properties. Additionally, the woman alleged he definitely knew "about her allergy as the couple went to dinner countless times."

Medical Records and Acquaintances Highlighted Threat

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Source: UNSPLASH The suspect talked about harming others.