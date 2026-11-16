Florida Man Accused of Sending Peanut Butter-Covered Card to Woman With 'Life-Threatening Allergy' as He Blamed Her for His Divorce
Nov. 16 2026, Published 4:10 p.m. ET
A Florida man was arrested after allegedly sending a card smeared with peanut butter to a woman who has a life-threatening allergy, RadarOnline.com can report.
Joseph Gerard Cancellare Jr. was charged with culpable negligence intended to cause harm and battery with a deadly weapon.
Victim Broke Out in Hives
Per an affidavit, on August 14, 2025, the victim was getting her mail when she saw a "greasy" envelope. The woman opened the envelope to a card covered in peanut butter.
Due to being "deathly allergic," she dropped the card and immediately went to wash her hands.
Still, her arms broke out in hives and she felt tingling for around six hours.
Post Office Kiosk Photo
Investigators discovered the envelope had a false return address and name, but they were able to identify Cancellare Jr. as the culprit due to the stamps.
Detectives went to the Davie Post Office, where the 68-year-old had purchased the stamps at a kiosk. The device captured a photo of Cancellare Jr.
Investigators also tracked down the card used to purchase the stamps, which was under the suspect's name.
The victim "immediately recognized" him in the kiosk image.
Suspect Allegedly Blamed Victim for Divorce
She told authorities the suspect was previously married to her close friend, and she'd known him for around 20 years.
Her friend and Cancellare Jr. allegedly had a "contentious" divorce, and he blamed the victim for them separating in the first place.
The victim hadn't seen the suspect in around three years. She said she was an "observer" of the "physical split’’ of the divorcing couple's properties.
Additionally, the woman alleged he definitely knew "about her allergy as the couple went to dinner countless times."
Medical Records and Acquaintances Highlighted Threat
Her allergy is severe to the point where just touching or smelling peanuts could potentially kill her. Detectives obtained medical records documenting her allergy and a police report from eight years prior that mentioned it.
Detectives also tracked down friends and acquaintances of the suspect. They alleged he expressed thoughts of hurting others since the divorce.
Cancellare Jr. wasn't arrested until November 13, 2026.
"The experience caused [the victim] extreme distress that was still visible when she provided the statement over a year later," the affidavit reads.
In Florida, if the suspect is found guilty of culpable negligence inflicting harm, he faces up to one year in jail. If he's convicted of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, he could spend up to 15 years in prison.