Crappy Nappy: 18-Year-Old Arrested for Assault After Flinging Feces-Filled Diaper at Brother Source: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office;unsplash Damian Kasten was taken into custody after assaulting his brother with a dirty diaper. By: Aaron Johnson Jun. 9 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

One Florida man took a sibling dispute to particularly dirty level. Damian Kasten was arrested after he reportedly flung a feces-filled diaper at his brother during an argument at their Florida home, RadarOnline.com has learned. Police said Kasten, 18, was arrested for domestic battery.

Source: UNSPLASH Kasten reportedly threw his soiled diaper at his brother during a domestic dispute.

According to an arrest affidavit, the 18-year-old stinker butted heads with his sibling over "ongoing domestic issues" on May 16 at their St. Petersburg home. Kasten, who police said was paralyzed but "ambulatory by using his upper body," is accused of damaging walls inside the home during an argument with his brother. The perpetrator allegedly started to display aggressive behavior towards his sibling and an unarmed witness. Kasten was reportedly throwing objects at the pair.

Source: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Kasten faces a misdemeanor for the foul stunt.

According to the Globe, authorities explained that in an effort to control the situation, the two objects of Kasten's anger carried the 200-pound individual outdoors for everyone's safety. While the victims were able to remove the perpetrator from the home, they weren't out of danger just yet. While outside, Kasten reportedly whipped off his full diaper — which was also drenched with urine — and threw it at his brother, hitting him in the chest.

Source: MEGA Police noted 'remnants of the diaper were seen on the front porch' as well as the victim's stomach.

The victims then called police. A responding officer noted, "Remnants of the diaper were seen on the front porch and on the stomach of the victim." Kasten was then arrested and taken into custody. No weapon was seized at the scene.

Now, authorities say Kasten faces a misdemeanor for the foul stunt. He was taken to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and booked, but was later released on his own recognizance. A judge ordered the suspect to have no contact with his brother, but did grant the accused a onetime visit to his home — in the company of police — to collect his personal belongings.

Source: UNSPLASH Kasten's brother indicted that he wishes to prosecute over the incident.

The complaint additionally revealed his bristling brother doesn't intend to turn the other cheek and wishes to prosecute over the incident.

