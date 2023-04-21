Judge Orders Arrest Of Ex-NFL Star Antonio Brown Over Unpaid Child Support
A warrant has been issued for Antonio Brown’s arrest over allegations of unpaid child support, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come just months after a warrant was issued for Brown’s arrest in Tampa, Florida over an alleged domestic violence incident, a Miami-Dade County judge ordered police to arrest Brown last week over allegations he failed to pay child support to the mother of one of his children.
According to court documents, the arrest warrant was issued on April 14 after Brown allegedly dodged child support payments to his ex, Wiltrice Jackson.
The Broward County Sheriff's Office received the arrest warrant, although it is unclear if Brown has been taken into custody.
The court documents also revealed that Brown will have the opportunity to be released from custody if he pays $30,000 – which the Florida judge reportedly ruled would be applied directly to his allegedly outstanding child support payments to Jackson.
According to TMZ, Brown and Jackson had a relationship just before the former professional football star joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010.
The former couple share one daughter together, Antanyiah Brown, now 15, in March 2008.
In 2019, Jackson accused Brown of shoving her during an alleged domestic dispute. The former NFL player was never charged over the alleged incident.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brown was again accused of domestic violence in December 2022 after he allegedly struck a woman – suspected to be the mother of three of his children – with a shoe.
According to the suspected victim – Brown’s ex, Chelsie Kyriss – the former NFL star “threw a shoe” at her which “struck her in the ponytail.”
She also accused Brown of throwing her clothes into the street and that he “attempted to issue [her] an informal eviction.”
Although a warrant was again issued for Brown’s arrest on the charge of misdemeanor domestic violence battery connected to the alleged incident, the warrant was ultimately withdrawn after the alleged victim recanted her story.
Brown has yet to respond to the reports that a new warrant has been issued for his arrest in Florida.