Building Manager Denies Being Responsible for Flo Rida's 6-year-old Son Falling From 5th Floor Window
The building manager sued over Flo Rida’s 6-year-old son’s fall from a New Jersey apartment building has denied all allegations they are responsible for his injuries, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Goldberg Management demanded all claims against it be thrown out.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in March, the musician’s son Zohar Dillard fell from the window of a fifth-floor apartment in New Jersey. The child was admitted to the intensive care unit with serious injuries.
A couple of weeks later, the child’s mother, Alexis Adams filed a lawsuit against the building owners, a construction company and a window installation company.
The defendants were listed as Pitch Perfect 74 LLC, Goldberg Management, and Carlos Machado.
Adams accused the defendants negligence of playing a role in the incident that left her son with a lacerated liver, collapsed lungs, fractures to his feet and pelvis and internal bleeding.
Flo Rida’s ex claimed the building had installed windows with “incorrect sized guards” that created a “hazardous condition” which resulted in Zohar falling out.
The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages which will help cover her son’s ongoing medical bills.
,"As a single mom to a special needs child, this feels like a nightmare. My heart is broken into a million pieces,” Adams said about the lawsuit. “I am devastated, angry and struggling to come to terms with the fact that my only child has suffered severe injuries due to willful negligence of our landlord and others involved in failing to take necessary safety measures.”
Adams’ lawyer, Steven P. Haddad, said Zohar fell at least 50 feet. He claimed the child will have to relearn how to walk and was placed in a full-body cast during his recovery.
Haddad told the LA Times, “[Zohar] has demonstrated tremendous strength and fight as he recovers from his traumatic injuries” but admitted he has “a long and challenging road ahead.”
He added, “[The defendants] ignored my client’s repeated requests for window guards and when they put in a window safety bar, it was the wrong device and wrong size, allowing Zohar to fall right through the window,” he added.
In the newly filed motion, Goldberg Management said they were “not negligent.” They accused Adams and other third parties’ of negligence of causing the incident to happen.
The company asked the court to dismiss all claims against it immediately. In addition, it filed a countersuit against the other co-defendants asking that they be liable for any damages awarded.