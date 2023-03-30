Flo Rida's 6-Year-Old Son In Critical Condition After Falling From 5-Story Window
Rapper Flo Rida’s young son remains hospitalized after falling from a 5-story apartment building window earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Zohar Paxton, the rapper’s 6-year-old special needs son, reportedly fell from a Jersey City apartment building window three weeks ago.
According to NJ.com, Zohar remains hospitalized and in critical condition for the injuries he sustained in the devastating fall earlier this month.
Alexis Adams, Zohar’s mother and Flo Rida’s baby mama, also filed a lawsuit against the owners and management of the Jersey City apartment building where the incident took place.
The eight-page lawsuit filed by Adams on Monday against Pitch Perfect 74 LLC Goldberg Management and Carlos Machado claims the 74 Pollock Avenue apartment building which Zohar fell from was equipped with “windows that posed a hazardous condition and/or by installing incorrect sized guards.”
The lawsuit also claimed Flo Rida’s son “has incurred and in the future will incur expenses for his treatment of injuries, has been disabled and in the future will be disabled and not be able to perform his usual functions, and has been and in the future will be caused great pain and suffering.”
Adams’ lawsuit filed on Monday demands “damages, together with interest, attorney’s fees, costs of suit, payment of all medical bills, and any other relief the court deems just” from the owners and management of the Jersey City apartment building where the 6-year-old’s injuries took place.
“As a single mom to a special needs child, this feels like a nightmare,” Adams said this week. “My heart is broken into a million pieces.”
“It is devastating to see my child go through such pain and trauma knowing that this could’ve been avoided,” Flo Rida’s ex added.
Zohar reportedly suffered a shattered pelvis, a lacerated liver, and collapsed lungs in the incident and remains in critical condition in a New Jersey hospital more than three weeks after the fall.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Zohar’s fall earlier this month came after Flo Rida called the 6-year-old an "evil f'n child.”
According to Adams, the 43-year-old “Low” rapper refuses to have a relationship with Zohar and Flo Rida only started paying $5,000 per month in child support after a judge ordered him to do so.
"Zohar is very loving, he kisses and hugs everybody,” Adams said after Flo Rida’s “evil child” comments. “He's a very happy baby and interactive with people. That's one thing people notice when they meet him."