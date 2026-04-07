Fleetwood Mac Legend Lindsey Buckingham's Suspected Stalker Charged After Street Attack with 'Unknown Substance'

The 76-year-old musician was pelted with an "unknown substance" outside a building in California on April 1, and now Michelle Dick, 54, has been charged with multiple felonies over the incident.

The music veteran, who joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975 alongside Stevie Nicks , was not injured in the attack.

Buckingham was arriving for an appointment last Wednesday when a woman approached and threw an unidentified substance at him before fleeing the scene.

Dick has also been charged with stalking both Buckingham and a person referred to as Stephanie N.

She is facing seven charges, including making criminal threats, felony vandalism, and assault with a deadly weapon involving a motor vehicle.

Buckingham, here with wife Kristen Messner, daughter Stella and son William, says Dick has been plaguing his family for years.

A warrant was subsequently issued for Dick's arrest with bail set at $300,000.

The rocker has endured past interactions with Dick, who said last month: "One time, that was last year. But I didn't know I had a restraining order on me. He wasn't a father to me, but he's my birth father."

"I do not know (Michelle), and I am not her father,” the music star has said in the past.

Buckingham has three children with his wife, Kristen Messner. They welcomed their oldest child, son William, in 1998. William was followed by daughter Leelee, born in 2000, and younger daughter Stella, born in 2004.

According to court filings, Buckingham said Dick had begun plaguing his wife with calls in 2021 claiming to be his biological daughter.