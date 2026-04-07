Fleetwood Mac Legend Lindsey Buckingham's Suspected Stalker Charged After Street Attack with 'Unknown Substance'
April 7 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
Lindsey Buckingham's suspected stalker has been charged following an attack on the Fleetwood Mac star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 76-year-old musician was pelted with an "unknown substance" outside a building in California on April 1, and now Michelle Dick, 54, has been charged with multiple felonies over the incident.
Stalker Faces Seven Charges
She is facing seven charges, including making criminal threats, felony vandalism, and assault with a deadly weapon involving a motor vehicle.
Dick has also been charged with stalking both Buckingham and a person referred to as Stephanie N.
Buckingham was arriving for an appointment last Wednesday when a woman approached and threw an unidentified substance at him before fleeing the scene.
The music veteran, who joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975 alongside Stevie Nicks, was not injured in the attack.
A warrant was subsequently issued for Dick's arrest with bail set at $300,000.
The rocker has endured past interactions with Dick, who said last month: "One time, that was last year. But I didn't know I had a restraining order on me. He wasn't a father to me, but he's my birth father."
"I do not know (Michelle), and I am not her father,” the music star has said in the past.
Buckingham has three children with his wife, Kristen Messner. They welcomed their oldest child, son William, in 1998. William was followed by daughter Leelee, born in 2000, and younger daughter Stella, born in 2004.
According to court filings, Buckingham said Dick had begun plaguing his wife with calls in 2021 claiming to be his biological daughter.
Threatened To Kill 'Me And My Family'
Buckingham accused Dick of threatening "to kill me and my family," turning up at his house, and at one point even making a fake 911 call that resulted in the police descending on his property while he slept and clapping him in handcuffs.
Dick told KTLA5 on April 2 that she dropped by Buckingham's house "last year" and confronted him as recently as last month. She said she hadn't been arrested at that time and had been living in her vehicle.
The Buckingham family previously secured a restraining order against Dick following years of alleged threats and harassment, but they did not press charges against her as her behavior stopped after she was visited by police.
In the past, she allegedly sent messages to Buckingham’s wife on her business phone in the past, saying she was going to kill them. She also allegedly left threatening messages on Buckingham’s son’s phone and messaged his daughter via social media, according to court documents.
The rocker rose to fame after joining Fleetwood Mac in the mid-1970s, bringing his then-girlfriend Nicks into the lineup alongside him.
The couple's turbulent relationship became central to the band's creative output, most notably inspiring their landmark 1977 album Rumours.