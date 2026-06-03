Five Cops 'Temporarily Banned' From Kensington Palace Duties After Making Alleged 'Inappropriate' Comments at Kate Middleton and Prince William's Residence

The palace shakeups follow an investigation into the officers' alleged behavior, deemed serious enough to warrant their removal from some of the monarchy's most sensitive assignments.

Five royal protection officers have been banned from their posts at royal residences after allegedly making a series of "inappropriate" remarks toward a female staff member and another calling other palace employees "little Hitlers," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kensington Palace is one of the royal residences where the officers are now banned.

"Comments from the officers were perceived as misogynistic, though the allegations were tame and none were sexual in nature," a source told The Sun .

The woman claimed one of the officers tried to friend her on Facebook in a manner she felt was unprofessional.

The Metropolitan Police launched an investigation into five members of the elite Royalty and Specialist Protection unit after a female palace employee accused them of making a string of "inappropriate" comments between August 2023 and September 2024.

Prince William and Kate Middleton stopped using Kensington Palace as their primary residence in 2022.

The couple moved their family's primary residence from the palace to Windsor's Adelaide Cottage in the summer of 2022. William, Kate, and their three children moved into the nearby Forest Lodge in October 2025, planning to make it their forever home even after the prince ascends to the throne.

Despite the scandal, the Prince and Princess of Wales had no role in the decision to remove the officers, and no members of the royal family were implicated in the allegations.

Another allegation involved an officer at Kensington Palace, the London home of Prince William and Kate Middleton , who reportedly said it was "full of little Hitlers."

The five officers are now banned from working with the royal family.

"As a result of our internal investigation into this matter, the officers received reflective practice to consider their actions and identify learning for the future," they added. “It remains a priority for the Met to ensure all officers and staff uphold the highest standards of professionalism, so we can continue to build trust and confidence with those we serve."

"The reported behavior falls below the high standards expected of officers, particularly those in frontline protective roles," a Met Police spokesperson said about the inquiry.

The officers were later cleared of any serious wrongdoing but are now banned from working with the royal family at their residences, as a source dished, "A decision was taken that the officers were not wanted back again."

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

Former Met royalty protection operational head Dai Davies noted that the nature and sensitivity of working as royal protection officers means those in the position, "must be above reproach and behave with decorum at all times."

Similarly, a former detective chief inspector said that times have changed in recent years, and that officers who work at the palaces must now display faultless, exemplary qualities on the job.

"A few years ago, banter and silly comments were acceptable in many work environments, including the police," Mick Neville shared.

“But I am not surprised to find that royalty protection officers at Kensington Palace found themselves in hot water for remarks which offended one of the staff. In this day and age, it is wise to keep off-color comments to close family and friends – you just never know who will take offense."

He added, "It doesn’t even have to be the person at whom they directed – some individuals can get offended on their behalf."