And his pain was made worse by Columbus failing to fulfill his promise of casting him in another of his movies following the brutal axing after just four days in the cast.

Roebuck said: "It hurts my heart, and it hurts my heart that every Christmas I have to deal with this."

He added: "I have the utmost respect for Chris Columbus. When he did fire me, and he said he’d put me in his next movie, I waited by the phone, man.”

The actor also accused the director of misremembering things, as he alleges that he had never filmed a screen test with Joe Pesci, the other half of the "Wet Bandits," as Columbus had claimed in a recent podcast chat.