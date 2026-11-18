'Fired' 'Home Alone' Star Hits Back at Director Christopher Columbus for Branding Him 'Horrible Actor' Before He Was Replaced By Daniel Stern
Nov. 18 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Actor Daniel Roebuck has blasted Home Alone director Christopher Columbus for branding him a "horrible actor" while recalling his firing from the holiday classic, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 63-year-old, who was replaced by Daniel Stern as the character Marv, opened up about his devastation over missing out on a role in the hit movie.
'It Hurts My Heart That Every Christmas I Have to Deal With This'
And his pain was made worse by Columbus failing to fulfill his promise of casting him in another of his movies following the brutal axing after just four days in the cast.
Roebuck said: "It hurts my heart, and it hurts my heart that every Christmas I have to deal with this."
He added: "I have the utmost respect for Chris Columbus. When he did fire me, and he said he’d put me in his next movie, I waited by the phone, man.”
The actor also accused the director of misremembering things, as he alleges that he had never filmed a screen test with Joe Pesci, the other half of the "Wet Bandits," as Columbus had claimed in a recent podcast chat.
Daniel Roebuck Doesn't Hold a Grudge
Roebuck said: "They never, ever, ever filmed me and Joe Pesci together. I never, ever, filmed anything with Joe Pesci. The camera never rolled on us."
The actor said that he had only spent "one day" with Pesci and that claims that they had lacked "chemistry" were difficult to understand, as they only had a short amount of time together.
"The other thing is, how horrible could I have been if I was the second choice for a $35million movie?" Roebuck asked.
After being let go from the gig over three and a half decades ago, the actor said he has had no interaction with Columbus.
Roebuck told a publication: "I can’t speak to his motivations. He’s a good Catholic guy. I try to be a good Catholic guy. I try to be a man of faith, and I’m certainly a man of forgiveness. So I never held a grudge against him for firing me.
Christopher Columbus Goes Off on Daniel Roebuck
"I'm disappointed that every Christmas I have to put up with this when I've contributed so much more to the world than not being in Home Alone."
The star was responding to Columbus's podcast appearance, where he talked about the shake-up regarding the character Marv.
"We tried this other guy. And we did a screen test, and they were horrible. I mean, Pesci was great. This other kid was, and he was a kid at the time, he was just awful," Columbus said.
"And I had to – that's the only person I ever had to fire," he added, though he did not name the actor.
"And I had to say to him... I brought him into, you know, when you bring somebody in, and he goes, 'You're going to fire me, aren't you'" I said, 'Not fire.' I said, 'We'll work together at some point again.'"
When asked whether he had followed through on his promise to work with the actor again, Columbus gave a firm "no," adding, of his original offer, "What else am I going to say?"
When the hosts inquired if the actor is still alive, Columbus said: "Yeah, he's still alive. He's worked; I think he's fine."
The director also added that the studio "had to not only pay him, then they had to hire Dan Stern. So it ended up costing them more money."