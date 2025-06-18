Your tip
Home > True Crime > Murder

Film Director Stabbed To Death Over 'Diamond Rolex Watch' — Neighbors Discovered Her Wrapped In A Blanket With Tape Over Mouth After Being 'Targeted'

split photo of Jennifer Abbott and Rolex Watch
Source: facebook/metropolitan police service

Jennifer Abbott was reportedly targeted for her pricey Rolex watch

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 18 2025, Published 3:52 p.m. ET

An award-winning film director was found murdered in her home in an apparent attack over her diamond-encrusted Rolex watch, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Jennifer Abbott was discovered wrapped in a blanket with tape over her mouth. She had been stabbed to death.

Famous Friends

jennifer abbott
Source: facebook

Abbott was discovered murdered in her home.

Abbott, who was known professionally as Sarah Steinberg, was a Sundance award-winning film director, writer, editor, producer and sound designer who specialized in social justice and environmental documentaries.

Photos on her Facebook account show her hobnobbing with stars from Paris Hilton to Dan Akroyd. Her critically acclaimed 2003 documentary film The Corporation was given the World Cinema, Documentary Audience Award.

The film attempted to establish big name companies skirting rules and responsibilities and instead creating environmental damage and social injustices.

She also produced various documentaries exposing the ongoing battle between animal advocates and the meat industry and a low-budget video diary of the first legally married lesbian couple in Canada.

Her Poor Dog

jennifer abbott paris hilton
Source: facebook

She had previously been associtated with Paris Hilton

According to authorities, Abbott's niece and neighbors broke into her London home on Friday night, after she had not been seen for four days.

The neighbor told Sky News: "I was holding the door open downstairs and my son was upstairs and then I heard her niece screaming and saying: 'Oh my God, she's been murdered'. She had tape across her mouth.

"Her Corgi was locked in the bathroom for three days. That poor dog, he couldn't even drink any water, it's amazing he was even still alive."

Officials said the cause of death was sharp force trauma. While there have been no arrests, authorities are scouring to track down her pricey and unique Rolex watch.

Neighborhood Watch

jennifer abbott dan akroyd
Source: Facebook

She also met with Dan Akroyd.

Abbot had previously expressed worry for her neighborhood surroundings, and said drug users would hang out outside the entrance to her apartment.

She recently had a run-in with them when they blocked the doorway, and later broke down in tears, telling a friend she was "too scared to sleep because of the anti-social behavior."

The neighbor reminisced: "I remember her saying to me that once she had tried coming out of the flat and couldn't get out because of all the druggies out there.

"It was a dark day when (her death) happened. It's not about me, I feel for her and her son and her her niece who had to see her like that. I can't believe I'm not going to see her again.

'We will miss her running around. I mean, she was indoors a lot but she made herself known. She'd talk to everyone."

Plea for Help

jennifer abbott
Source: facebook

Abbott was an award winning filmmaker.

Abbott's friend said she had a lot of jewelry, and warned other baubles may be missing.

"I'm not surprised she had a Rolex. She was a woman of taste who liked to have a lot of nice things," the neighbor revealed.

Extra police officers are patrolling the area, and Chief Superintendent Jason Stewart is urging anyone with information to contact them.

"Someone must have seen or heard something, and no piece of information is too small," Stewart said. "It could be the crucial clue that leads us to identify Jennifer's murderer."

