Film Director Stabbed To Death Over 'Diamond Rolex Watch' — Neighbors Discovered Her Wrapped In A Blanket With Tape Over Mouth After Being 'Targeted'

An award-winning film director was found murdered in her home in an apparent attack over her diamond-encrusted Rolex watch, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Jennifer Abbott was discovered wrapped in a blanket with tape over her mouth. She had been stabbed to death.

Famous Friends

Source: facebook Abbott was discovered murdered in her home.

Abbott, who was known professionally as Sarah Steinberg, was a Sundance award-winning film director, writer, editor, producer and sound designer who specialized in social justice and environmental documentaries. Photos on her Facebook account show her hobnobbing with stars from Paris Hilton to Dan Akroyd. Her critically acclaimed 2003 documentary film The Corporation was given the World Cinema, Documentary Audience Award. The film attempted to establish big name companies skirting rules and responsibilities and instead creating environmental damage and social injustices. She also produced various documentaries exposing the ongoing battle between animal advocates and the meat industry and a low-budget video diary of the first legally married lesbian couple in Canada.

Her Poor Dog

Source: facebook She had previously been associtated with Paris Hilton

According to authorities, Abbott's niece and neighbors broke into her London home on Friday night, after she had not been seen for four days. The neighbor told Sky News: "I was holding the door open downstairs and my son was upstairs and then I heard her niece screaming and saying: 'Oh my God, she's been murdered'. She had tape across her mouth. "Her Corgi was locked in the bathroom for three days. That poor dog, he couldn't even drink any water, it's amazing he was even still alive." Officials said the cause of death was sharp force trauma. While there have been no arrests, authorities are scouring to track down her pricey and unique Rolex watch.

Neighborhood Watch

Source: Facebook She also met with Dan Akroyd.

Abbot had previously expressed worry for her neighborhood surroundings, and said drug users would hang out outside the entrance to her apartment. She recently had a run-in with them when they blocked the doorway, and later broke down in tears, telling a friend she was "too scared to sleep because of the anti-social behavior." The neighbor reminisced: "I remember her saying to me that once she had tried coming out of the flat and couldn't get out because of all the druggies out there. "It was a dark day when (her death) happened. It's not about me, I feel for her and her son and her her niece who had to see her like that. I can't believe I'm not going to see her again. 'We will miss her running around. I mean, she was indoors a lot but she made herself known. She'd talk to everyone."

Plea for Help

Source: facebook Abbott was an award winning filmmaker.