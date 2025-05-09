'Fifty Shades' Director Dead Aged 71: Hollywood Film-Maker and Madonna Collaborator James Foley Dies After Long Brain Cancer Battle

Foley, who was born in Brooklyn in 1953 before moving to Staten Island as a child, attended the MFA program in film studies and production at the University of Southern California after finishing his undergraduate work at the State University of New York at Buffalo.

After his student film gained the attention of the acclaimed filmmaker Hal Ashby, Foley used the attention to get his first feature theatrical directing job on the 1984 romantic drama Reckless, starring Daryl Hannah and Aidan Quinn.

His follow-up, At Close Range, attracted bigger stars in Sean Penn and Christopher Walken, and it attracted festival and awards attention, though it failed to earn back its budget.