FIFA President Gianni Infantino Accused of Having UEFA Pay Alleged Mistress 'Six-Figure Sum'

A bombshell investigation by the U.K.'s The Telegraph alleged Infantino fast-tracked his lover's career at UEFA before she reportedly walked away with a six-figure payout and funding to earn her MBA.

In a statement to the outlet late on August 7, UEFA acknowledged making the payment and admitted it was aware of allegations the woman was romantically involved with Infantino. The organization said it has since "tightened" its rules to "reflect those found in a modern, high-profile organization."

In the investigation, sources alleged Infantino's purported affair played out while he was UEFA's general secretary, a position he held from 2009 through 2016.

The Switzerland native has been married since 2001 to Lebanese sports administrator Leena Al Ashqar, with whom he shares four daughters.