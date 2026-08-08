FIFA President Gianni Infantino Accused of Having UEFA Pay Alleged Mistress 'Six-Figure Sum'
Aug. 7 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
The Union of European Football Associations, also known as UEFA, has admitted to paying a six-figure exit package for embattled FIFA president Gianni Infantino's alleged former lover, RadarOnline.com can report.
The organization confirmed the woman was paid the massive sum after her alleged affair with Infantino, who was a high-ranking official with UEFA until 2016, when he departed to become head of football's International Federation.
Gianni Infantino's Mistress Allegedly Received Promotion With Huge Pay Increase
A bombshell investigation by the U.K.'s The Telegraph alleged Infantino fast-tracked his lover's career at UEFA before she reportedly walked away with a six-figure payout and funding to earn her MBA.
In a statement to the outlet late on August 7, UEFA acknowledged making the payment and admitted it was aware of allegations the woman was romantically involved with Infantino. The organization said it has since "tightened" its rules to "reflect those found in a modern, high-profile organization."
In the investigation, sources alleged Infantino's purported affair played out while he was UEFA's general secretary, a position he held from 2009 through 2016.
The Switzerland native has been married since 2001 to Lebanese sports administrator Leena Al Ashqar, with whom he shares four daughters.
'A Departure Payment Was Made to the Individual in Question'
A UEFA spokesman told The Telegraph, "We are aware of the allegations and can confirm a departure payment was made to the individual in question, coupled with the payment of fees for an MBA course at a local business school. The payment was in line with the regulations that existed for departing staff at the time."
They continued, "Such regulations have been tightened since 2016 and the current staff regulations – which apply to all," including "UEFA employees at whatever level."
After UEFA's confirmation of the affair payout, FIFA came to Infantino's defense by releasing his statement on the matter.
"FIFA president Gianni Infantino strongly denies these allegations, and they are categorically untrue. Any insinuation of inappropriate conduct or violation of statutes or regulations is defamatory," it read.
FIFA Claims No Employees Have Ever Lodged Complaints Against Gianni Infantino
It went on to claim Infantino has never received any such complaints while working as the governing head of soccer's biggest body.
"No employee at UEFA and FIFA has ever raised a complaint regarding Mr Infantino’s behavior because there never was an incident where he was involved," the organization claimed.
It continued, "All company actions related to employees, including any departure and severance packages, have always been approved by the appropriate directors in accordance with all applicable regulations."
2026 FIFA World Cup Was a Massive Success
Infantino just came off a successful 2026 World Cup that saw Spain come out on top over Argentina in a thrilling 1-0 conclusion on July 19 at New York/New Jersey Stadium.
While the FIFA president got some credit for expanding the tournament to include 48 teams, which saw record attendance in games played in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, Infantino was hit with calls for his firing over a botched plan to sell $20billion in shares of future World Cups.
FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström was forced to admit the governing body's doomed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) plan had been a massive mistake.