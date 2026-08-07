EXCLUSIVE: Edo Mapelli Mozzi Talks Family Amid Princess Beatrice Marriage Rumors
Aug. 7 2026, Published 7:33 p.m. ET
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has put family firmly in the spotlight, speaking warmly about the importance of spending time with his loved ones as rumors continue to swirl around his six-year marriage to Princess Beatrice.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 42-year-old property developer, who married Beatrice, 37, in 2020, discussed his private life in a rare chat during a Gentleman's Journal Q&A at a Long Summer Lunch event in Britain.
Edo Breaks Marriage Silence
His comments come after months of speculation about the couple following renewed scrutiny of Beatrice's parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, and Sarah Ferguson, also 66, over their past association with Jeffrey Epstein.
Asked to describe his perfect vacation, Edo said: "Getting off the beaten track, disconnecting from emails and news, and spending time with my family."
The father of three also described his "biggest luxury" as "experiences, travel and time with family," adding "time with family and friends" was his favorite way to relax.
Edo also named Kisawa Sanctuary in Mozambique as his preferred hotel and said London was a city he would never tire of visiting, while recalling a favorite restaurant experience on Italy's Amalfi Coast.
His repeated references to family follow reports questioning his marriage to Beatrice.
Hello! previously cited a source rejecting suggestions of marital trouble and reporting the pair was instead balancing demanding careers with raising their children.
Marriage Rumors Intensify
Contrasting claims emerged after Edo traveled to Florida in March for work connected with his luxury property and interior design business, Banda, while Beatrice remained in Britain as renewed Epstein disclosures placed her family under intense scrutiny.
The Daily Mail reported at the time a source claimed the marriage had been strained for some time, with Beatrice determined to preserve the relationship while Edo's professional commitments increasingly involved work and travel away from home.
Beatrice and her younger sister, Princess Eugenie, 36, have faced renewed attention because of their parents' links to Epstein, who died aged 66 in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal s-x-trafficking charges.
Documents released in connection with Epstein have contained further material concerning Andrew and Sarah, including correspondence concerning their daughters.
Emails reported by the Mail on Sunday indicated Andrew sent photographs involving Beatrice and Eugenie to Epstein in 2011 and 2012, after the point at which he had previously said his friendship with the financier ended.
The disclosures have continued to place the wider York family under scrutiny and fueled questions about Beatrice's private life.
Couple Shows United Front
But Beatrice and Edo presented a united appearance in Athens last month, when they were photographed smiling alongside art curator Aliki Lampropoulos following their sixth wedding anniversary.
Lampropoulos, who previously served on a host committee with Beatrice at The Charge charity gala in London in 2014, shared a selfie of herself with the couple on Instagram.
Edo has also remained publicly engaged with other members of the royal family.
Earlier in the month, he responded to Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, on Instagram after she posted about completing the Three Peaks Challenge, leaving applause emojis and a red heart beneath her post.
Epstein Shadow Remains
The Epstein scandal has cast a long shadow over princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, dragging the sisters into renewed scrutiny because of their parents' past associations with the predator.
Their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, faced severe consequences over his relationship with the convicted s-x offender, while their mother, Sarah Ferguson, has also faced questions about her dealings with Epstein.
Beatrice and Eugenie have not been accused of wrongdoing, but the disclosures involving family correspondence and photographs have intensified attention around them.
The controversy has complicated their public roles, generated questions about their relationships with the wider Royal Family and kept the York family under ferocious scrutiny.