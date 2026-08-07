EXCLUSIVE: Edo Mapelli Mozzi Talks Family Amid Princess Beatrice Marriage Rumors

His comments come after months of speculation about the couple following renewed scrutiny of Beatrice's parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, and Sarah Ferguson, also 66, over their past association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Asked to describe his perfect vacation, Edo said: "Getting off the beaten track, disconnecting from emails and news, and spending time with my family."

The father of three also described his "biggest luxury" as "experiences, travel and time with family," adding "time with family and friends" was his favorite way to relax.

Edo also named Kisawa Sanctuary in Mozambique as his preferred hotel and said London was a city he would never tire of visiting, while recalling a favorite restaurant experience on Italy's Amalfi Coast.

His repeated references to family follow reports questioning his marriage to Beatrice.

Hello! previously cited a source rejecting suggestions of marital trouble and reporting the pair was instead balancing demanding careers with raising their children.