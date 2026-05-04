EXCLUSIVE: Will the Real Ferris Bueller Please Stand Up? Radar Finally Solves Riddle That’s Been Shrouding Slacker Comedy for Decades

Hughes, who died of a heart attack in 2009 at 59, wrote and directed the classic flick about Ferris faking an illness to skip a day of school with his girlfriend, Sloane Peterson, played by Mia Sara, and anxious best friend, Cameron Frye, who was portrayed by Alan Ruck.

Charismatic Matthew Broderick cemented his movie star status in 1986 with his memorable turn as the titular truant in Ferris Bueller's Day Off – and now RadarOnline.com can reveal a new book answers the long-asked question: Who did filmmaker John Hughes use as the basis for the smarmy high school slacker?

Matthew Broderick's role in 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' is revisited as a new book explores John Hughes' inspiration for the character.

Now, Jason Klamm's book Ferris Bueller... You're My Hero: The Story of the World's Most Famous Day Off debunks old theories about the character's origin and sets the record straight.

The author quotes Hughes' son James, who revealed: "There's never been any credence to the claims... [that] Ferris was derived or inspired by one person from my dad's past."

Klamm writes: "When it comes to most fictional characters, we're looking at an amalgam at best, which Hughes was a master at creating... basing a character or an idea entirely on someone you know or something they did is not only legally treacherous, it's uninspired."