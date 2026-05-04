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EXCLUSIVE: Will the Real Ferris Bueller Please Stand Up? Radar Finally Solves Riddle That’s Been Shrouding Slacker Comedy for Decades

The Ferris Bueller mystery has been solved after decades and is shedding new light on the iconic slacker comedy.
Source: @JAMES HUGHES/FACEBOOK; MEGA

The Ferris Bueller mystery has been solved after decades and is shedding new light on the iconic slacker comedy.

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May 4 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Charismatic Matthew Broderick cemented his movie star status in 1986 with his memorable turn as the titular truant in Ferris Bueller's Day Off – and now RadarOnline.com can reveal a new book answers the long-asked question: Who did filmmaker John Hughes use as the basis for the smarmy high school slacker?

Hughes, who died of a heart attack in 2009 at 59, wrote and directed the classic flick about Ferris faking an illness to skip a day of school with his girlfriend, Sloane Peterson, played by Mia Sara, and anxious best friend, Cameron Frye, who was portrayed by Alan Ruck.

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Ferris Bueller Origin Myths Debunked

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Matthew Broderick's role in 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' is revisited as a new book explores John Hughes' inspiration for the character.
Source: MEGA

Matthew Broderick's role in 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' is revisited as a new book explores John Hughes' inspiration for the character.

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Now, Jason Klamm's book Ferris Bueller... You're My Hero: The Story of the World's Most Famous Day Off debunks old theories about the character's origin and sets the record straight.

The author quotes Hughes' son James, who revealed: "There's never been any credence to the claims... [that] Ferris was derived or inspired by one person from my dad's past."

Klamm writes: "When it comes to most fictional characters, we're looking at an amalgam at best, which Hughes was a master at creating... basing a character or an idea entirely on someone you know or something they did is not only legally treacherous, it's uninspired."

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Ferris Bueller Name Myth Debunked

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ferris bueller mystery solved decades
Source: @THEJAMESHUGHESFILM/INSTAGRAM

Klamm dismissed claims Hughes named Ferris after a childhood friend, Bert Bueller, in his book

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The scribe also shoots down an internet theory that Hughes lifted the name from a childhood friend called Bert Bueller.

The book further explains that a former classmate of Hughes has suggested a person named A.C. Bueller III may have a link to the fictional risk-taker.

The Bueller family was reportedly contacted by Hughes' wife in 1985 to say the moviemaker planned to use a variation of their name and later let them be extras in the Art Institute of Chicago scene.

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Real-Life Outing Inspired Ferris Classic

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ferris bueller mystery solved decades
Source: @THEJAMESHUGHESFILM/INSTAGRAM

Jackson Peterson recalled a Chicago outing with Hughes that may have inspired the Abe Froman restaurant scene in 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off.'

School friend Jackson Peterson told Klamm an outing he, Hughes and other pals had at 17 may have inspired the gag where Ferris and his buddies dine at a fancy restaurant with the ringleader claiming to be Abe Froman, the Sausage King of Chicago.

Peterson said the group had gone to Chicago's Union League Club, where his attorney-dad was known, and "casually ordered drinks – alcoholic drinks – and they brought them."

The book also shares that Hughes himself said: "I designed the character to be the guy I always wanted to be, and I designed his best friend Cameron to be the kind of guy I usually am."

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