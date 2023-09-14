Your tip
Ex-FBI Lawyer Who Had Affair With Agent While Investigating Trump's Russia Ties Divorces Husband of 15 Years

Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who had an affair with a senior official, has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly two decades, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sep. 14 2023, Published 12:35 p.m. ET

Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who worked for the bureau on both the Clinton email and Russia investigations, has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly two decades after her affair with an agent was exposed, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Page finalized her divorce from non-profit executive Joseph Burrow on June 29, citing "unhappy and irreconcilable differences" when she filed in May, just days before the anniversary of their 2008 wedding.

The former couple's divorce was finalized on June 29.

DailyMail.com captured Page going sans-wedding ring in Washington, DC, over the weekend, just before news broke about the end of her marriage.

Page and Burrow have been leading separate lives and living apart since November 1, 2020, three years after her affair with Strzok was exposed.

Burrow has since relocated into a house just two blocks away from their former marital home, according to the new report, and they share custody of their two young children.

Peter Strzok's affair with Page, also married, was laid bare in texts.

Former FBI attorney Page and then-senior FBI agent Peter Strzok became romantically involved when they were both investigating allegations of the former president's collusion with the Kremlin under the leadership of special counsel Robert Mueller.

Page and Strzok had exchanged a number of texts slamming former president Donald Trump, claiming their personal relationship did not influence their investigation.

Mueller notably removed Strzok from his team as soon as he became aware of the texts, which were released in 2017.

Page and Strzok are suing the Justice Department for invasion of privacy.

Page resigned in May 2018 and had sued the Justice Department and the FBI over what she claims were illegal disclosures to media outlets of her messages.

Strzok, for his part, filed a bombshell lawsuit against the Department of Justice for wrongful termination in 2019, arguing his dismissal was politically motivated.

In July, a federal judge ruled Trump can be deposed in the lawsuit, while the DOJ has doubled down that Trump's public attacks were not the reason for Strzok's firing.

Trump has blasted both Page and Strzok over the years.

Strzok and his wife Melissa Hodgman, who uncovered the affair when she checked her husband's FBI-issued phone, are still married.

"I have to deal with the aftermath of having the most wrong thing I've ever done in my life become public," Page previously shared about her tryst after public attacks from Trump.

"I had stayed quiet for years hoping it would fade away, but instead it got worse," she said. "It had been so hard not to defend myself, to let people who hate me control the narrative. I decided to take my power back."

