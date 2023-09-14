Ex-FBI Lawyer Who Had Affair With Agent While Investigating Trump's Russia Ties Divorces Husband of 15 Years

Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who worked for the bureau on both the Clinton email and Russia investigations, has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly two decades after her affair with an agent was exposed, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Page finalized her divorce from non-profit executive Joseph Burrow on June 29, citing "unhappy and irreconcilable differences" when she filed in May, just days before the anniversary of their 2008 wedding.