EXCLUSIVE: Redmond's Finally Facing the Music — How Ryan O'Neal's Renegade Son Has Been Ruled Fit to Stand Trial
July 16 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Drug-addled nepo-trainwreck Redmond O'Neal is finally going to face the music for his alleged knife attack on five people in 2018 after a Los Angeles court ruled there was sufficient evidence to move forward with a criminal trial, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The only son of deceased Hollywood royalty Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O'Neal has pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges.
Court Sees Chilling Rampage Footage
Appearing in court on the 17th anniversary of his mother's tragic death on June 25, Redmond, 41, sported two devil horn tattoos on his forehead as prosecutors walked through the bloody details of his supposed three-day crime spree.
Frightening video footage showed Redmond strolling into a Venice, Calif., coffee shop and accosting workers behind a counter.
"Stop staring at me," he screamed before punching an espresso machine during the terrifying meltdown on May 18, 2018.
"He seemed like he was looking at our tip jar," barista Samantha Cline testified. "He pulled a knife out of his pocket and came toward me with a knife in his hand. I thought to myself, 'I don't want to die at this moment.'"
Judge Orders Redmond to Trial
L.A. County Superior Court Commissioner James P. Cooper found sufficient evidence to proceed with a trial accusing Redmond of 13 felony and misdemeanor charges that include attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and possession of heroin and methamphetamine.
Prosecutors have accused him of stabbing actor Seth Folkerson in the head and body, and slicing another actor, Kenneth Fox, in the face with a bottle while spitting out homophobic slurs, as well as a subsequent robbery of a 7-Eleven at knifepoint.
Following his 2018 arrest, a judge determined Redmond was incompetent to stand trial due to diagnoses of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and antisocial personality and he was sent to the high-security loony bin Patton State Hospital, where he remains to this day.
Attorney Seeks Mercy Over Punishment
Redmond's attorney, Dana Cole, believes the troubled scion has already paid a significant price and hopes to avoid a criminal trial where his client is facing life behind bars for attempted murder.
"Our hope is at some point people will see that the time that he has spent on this alleged crime spree has now been served, so he can focus on his mental health," Cole said.