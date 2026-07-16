EXCLUSIVE: Redmond's Finally Facing the Music — How Ryan O'Neal's Renegade Son Has Been Ruled Fit to Stand Trial

Appearing in court on the 17th anniversary of his mother's tragic death on June 25, Redmond, 41, sported two devil horn tattoos on his forehead as prosecutors walked through the bloody details of his supposed three-day crime spree.

Frightening video footage showed Redmond strolling into a Venice, Calif., coffee shop and accosting workers behind a counter.

"Stop staring at me," he screamed before punching an espresso machine during the terrifying meltdown on May 18, 2018.

"He seemed like he was looking at our tip jar," barista Samantha Cline testified. "He pulled a knife out of his pocket and came toward me with a knife in his hand. I thought to myself, 'I don't want to die at this moment.'"