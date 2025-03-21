EXCLUSIVE: Farrah Abraham Accuses MTV of NOT Crediting Her For Work She 'Clearly Produced' on 'Teen Mom' — As Former Reality Star Looks to Now Snag 'Standup Comedy Special With Netflix'
Farrah Abraham wants credit for all the work she put in while with MTV, and she wants everyone to know it.
The 33-year-old is in the middle of her new comedy career but she has not forgotten how she was treated while with the longtime network, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Abraham kicked off her reality TV career in 2009 with 16 & Pregnant before also joining the show's popular spinoff Teen Mom. The TV personality, however, was booted from the series as executive producer Morgan J. Freeman informed her at the time she was difficult to work with.
Freeman also let Abraham know she would not be part of the show moving forward if she "chose to work in the adult industry." In 2013, Abraham had appeared in a pornographic video with male porn star James Deen, where she is said to have made about $10,000 for her work.
But now that Abraham is on the comedy circuit, she has apparently realized how much better she has it these days.
She told RadarOnline.com: "I was born to do Stand Up Comedy. After my comedy debut that took over the press, I was a Roast Battle Judge for the world’s funniest sport league Roast Battle... I love my fellow comedians, and I wish I would have started comedy sooner as the treatment in reality TV was stagnant."
Abraham then claimed MTV "limited me of my rightful credits in production. On top of talent, I clearly produced and directed my own life."
The mom-of-one added: "Now I get those credits in comedy without the uphill battle from production."
And Abraham – who made her standup comedy debut at the New York Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen's Club on March 13 – has big goals in mind, including her own show and even a comedy special on a little known streaming service: Netflix.
She told us: "(I'm) focused on my own show development for the fans of Teen Mom and working with Netflix Live TV show new slate. I do see a standup comedy special with Netflix in the near future."
During her comedy debut, Abraham touched on everything from her teen daughter Sophia, 16, her thoughts on married men, and even ketamine treatments.
"I am a pedestal princess, also now a passenger princess, my daughter drives me everywhere, and to my ketamine treatments," she joked while on stage.
She also claimed a "married man got a vasectomy for me. Didn't ever tell his wife," and that he "took a loan out against his own house" without his spouse's knowledge.
Abraham even claimed this particular man took her to his family's home, where she spotted "full on wedding pictures." She recalled feeling a "little nervous" while in his bedroom as she was worried the wife would "pop out with a bat."
According to Abraham, despite the rough relationship with MTV, some attended her comedy show, including Dr. Drew, who has hosted numerous Teen Mom reunions for the network.
"Dr. Drew has been quoted in the news of his review of my comedy debut, everyone enjoyed it," she told us. Dr. Drew said Abraham had done a "fantastic job."
Abraham continued: "Plus 12 other Teen Mom producers, one took my comedy head cut out, took after show pictures and it was a great time... I think my entire cast and production knows my own Farrah Abraham brand outshines Teen Mom and is my focus."