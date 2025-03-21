EXCLUSIVE: Farrah Abraham Accuses MTV of NOT Crediting Her For Work She 'Clearly Produced' on 'Teen Mom' — As Former Reality Star Looks to Now Snag 'Standup Comedy Special With Netflix'

Abraham kicked off her reality TV career in 2009 with 16 & Pregnant before also joining the show's popular spinoff Teen Mom. The TV personality, however, was booted from the series as executive producer Morgan J. Freeman informed her at the time she was difficult to work with.

Freeman also let Abraham know she would not be part of the show moving forward if she "chose to work in the adult industry." In 2013, Abraham had appeared in a pornographic video with male porn star James Deen, where she is said to have made about $10,000 for her work.

But now that Abraham is on the comedy circuit, she has apparently realized how much better she has it these days.