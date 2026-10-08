EXCLUSIVE: Farrah Abraham Speaks Out After Ex-Mayor Loses Civil Case

Following the bombshell jury ruling, the 35-year-old mom of one said, "My first reaction was, thank God there was some justice. My heart just goes out to them. I hope this gives them peace."

Abraham is one of 14 women who have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse or sexual assault against Foppoli stretching back two decades.

He has consistently denied all of the accusations against him and insisted the sexual acts were consensual.

Authorities in California suspended their investigation after determining there was not enough evidence to bring charges in cases that were not barred by the statute of limitations.