EXCLUSIVE: Farrah Abraham Speaks Out After Ex-Mayor Loses Civil Case
Oct. 8 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Farrah Abraham lashed out at a former California mayor that she claims drugged and assaulted her – after a jury found him liable for sexually assaulting seven other gals and ordered him to pay about $13million in compensatory damages, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom star hopes her own civil suit against former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli will give her satisfaction after criminal investigations into allegations against the disgraced politician did not lead to charges.
Abraham Reacts to Jury Ruling
Following the bombshell jury ruling, the 35-year-old mom of one said, "My first reaction was, thank God there was some justice. My heart just goes out to them. I hope this gives them peace."
Abraham is one of 14 women who have come forward with allegations of sexual abuse or sexual assault against Foppoli stretching back two decades.
He has consistently denied all of the accusations against him and insisted the sexual acts were consensual.
Authorities in California suspended their investigation after determining there was not enough evidence to bring charges in cases that were not barred by the statute of limitations.
Farrah’s Civil Trial Looms Ahead
Farrah claims the former Northern California legislator had attacked her during a wine tasting event in March 2021. She reportedly told cops she had no memory of what happened afterward and provided investigators with photos and videos connected to the alleged encounter.
The Palm Beach Police Department previously suspended its criminal investigation into Farrah's allegations, citing evidentiary issues.
Farrah, whose civil trial against Foppoli is scheduled to start in February 2027, added: "That is very concerning that we are not having criminal justice. We are having civil justice right now."
Foppoli Could Challenge Jury Verdict
She said of the women who lodged the successful suit: "I am just so happy, I am so grateful that seven other Jane Does got justice. And justice is served."
However, Foppoli's attorney says the defense is considering filing a motion for a new trial in that case or pursuing an appeal.