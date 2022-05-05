‘Family Matters’ Star Jo Marie Payton Claims Jaleel White Once Tried Fighting Her On Set

But Payton’s recent interview with ET isn’t the first time there have been stories regarding the dramatic tensions and stresses between the cast on the set of Family Matters, because White himself revealed in 2021 that he believed many of the problems on set were caused as a result of him not being “welcomed to the cast at all.”

“My arrival to Family Matters was a rocky start at the beginning,” White revealed last year while talking about landing the role of Steve Urkel and how the show’s dynamic shifted to center more around him. “They kind of had to accept that I was there. That was a process.”

“Over time, figuring out that ‘if you do this and I do that, we win’ — that’s ultimately what evolved,” he added.