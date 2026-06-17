EXCLUSIVE: ET is Satan's Spawn! Veteran Exorcist Insists UFOs Took Off From Hell

Father Carlos Martins, an Ontario-born priest who's performed exorcisms around the world, believes UFOs are part of a larger spiritual deception designed to cast doubt on the Bible and undermine Christianity.

UFOs are the work of the devil! That's the claim of a Catholic priest and exorcist – who cites a close friend's encounter with an alien spacecraft as proof, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Father Carlos Martins said a friend reported seeing a massive spacecraft that disappeared at extraordinary speed.

The clergyman said his friend witnessed a gigantic spaceship hovering silently over a suburban park before shooting away "instantly to the speed of a bullet."

The ship stretched across "many football fields in size" and was so huge that Father Martins' friend and his companion could see details on its surface.

"All of a sudden, it takes off with a speed that's just unfathomable, instantly to the speed of a bullet. It just shot out of the sky. There wasn't an acceleration. It was just instant darting away," Martins said.

Disturbingly, nobody else seemed to have witnessed the enormous ship. Local media didn't report it and there were no emergency calls about it.

Martins revealed his friend struggled to understand the encounter for years.