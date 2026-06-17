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EXCLUSIVE: ET is Satan's Spawn! Veteran Exorcist Insists UFOs Took Off From Hell

A veteran exorcist has claimed UFOs are Satan's spawn and originate from hell, not outer space.
Source: JOSH APPLEGATE; DANIE FRANCO/UNSPLASH

A veteran exorcist has claimed UFOs are Satan's spawn and originate from hell, not outer space.

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June 17 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET

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UFOs are the work of the devil! That's the claim of a Catholic priest and exorcist – who cites a close friend's encounter with an alien spacecraft as proof, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Father Carlos Martins, an Ontario-born priest who's performed exorcisms around the world, believes UFOs are part of a larger spiritual deception designed to cast doubt on the Bible and undermine Christianity.

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Witness Haunted By Massive UFO

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Father Carlos Martins said a friend reported seeing a massive spacecraft that disappeared at extraordinary speed.
Source: ALESSANDRO FERRARI/UNSPLASH

Father Carlos Martins said a friend reported seeing a massive spacecraft that disappeared at extraordinary speed.

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The clergyman said his friend witnessed a gigantic spaceship hovering silently over a suburban park before shooting away "instantly to the speed of a bullet."

The ship stretched across "many football fields in size" and was so huge that Father Martins' friend and his companion could see details on its surface.

"All of a sudden, it takes off with a speed that's just unfathomable, instantly to the speed of a bullet. It just shot out of the sky. There wasn't an acceleration. It was just instant darting away," Martins said.

Disturbingly, nobody else seemed to have witnessed the enormous ship. Local media didn't report it and there were no emergency calls about it.

Martins revealed his friend struggled to understand the encounter for years.

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Witness Believed Devil Caused Vision

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After converting to Christianity, Father Martins' friend reportedly concluded his UFO encounter was the work of Satan.
Source: EMILIO GARCIA/UNSPLASH

After converting to Christianity, Father Martins' friend reportedly concluded his UFO encounter was the work of Satan.

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Finally, after converting to Christianity, his friend came to believe the vision was a supernatural illusion sent by Satan, the priest said.

"After he converted, we talked about this," recalled Martins.

"I said to him, 'Look, what do you think that was?' He said, 'No question, it was the devil.'"

Martins added that if the devil can "put it into the human imagination that there is extraterrestrial life, then he can cause doubt in the Scriptures."

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Priest Claims Satan Creates UFOs

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The Ontario-born priest argued that belief in extraterrestrial life could be used to cast doubt on Christian scripture.
Source: KIWIHUG/UNSPLASH

The Ontario-born priest argued that belief in extraterrestrial life could be used to cast doubt on Christian scripture.

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By convincing humans that extraterrestrial life exists, Satan sets up "a competing account to the Christian scriptures, something the Judeo-Christian scriptures cannot account for, and so there's an indirect repudiation of the truth of revelation."

Martins also believes many UFO sightings are elaborate illusions created to deceive the human senses.

The devil is "perfectly capable of causing a mirage and illusion," Martins noted. "He is by far the greatest magician, the greatest sleight of hand performed that ever existed."

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Father Martins said alleged alien abductions share similarities with accounts of demonic possession.
Source: NICK REYNOLDS/UNSPLASH

Father Martins said alleged alien abductions share similarities with accounts of demonic possession.

The priest also argued alleged alien abductions closely resemble accounts of demonic possession and abduction.

"Across the board, there's an abuse of the body, an abuse of the person," Martins said of the similarities.

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