Exiled Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Looking at Bahrain Escape After Being Forced Out of Royal Lodge

Andrew's rumored exit comes after he and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson were instructed to vacate Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park by January 25 - a move reportedly encouraged by King Charles as fallout continues over Andrew's past links to the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Despite the looming deadline, Lownie said Andrew is unlikely to leave immediately.

"The shooting season is still on, so I think he's likely to stay in Britain for the moment," he noted.

British reports have indicated Andrew may temporarily relocate to Sandringham while his next steps are quietly arranged.

Behind the scenes, however, Lownie claimed palace maneuvering is far from transparent.

"We're not going to be told the full story," he alleged, suggesting agreements have already been made to manage Andrew's long-term future within the family.

According to the biographer, Andrew was given "guarantees" that he would not be completely sidelined when Prince William eventually becomes king - despite reports that the heir to the throne "loathes" his uncle.