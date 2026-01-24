Exiled Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Looking at Bahrain Escape After Being Forced Out of Royal Lodge
Jan. 24 2026, Published 11:15 a.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor may soon vanish from Britain's royal landscape altogether, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former prince - who has been steadily pushed further from public royal life - is believed to be considering a move to Bahrain as pressure mounts for him to leave his longtime Windsor residence.
Seeking Refuge
Royal biographer Andrew Lownie, author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, said Andrew is expected to seek refuge outside the UK as media scrutiny and palace tensions continue to swirl, per a news outlet.
"Certainly, he is likely to go out there," the author said, suggesting the Middle Eastern island offers both privacy and distance from the relentless British press. "He's going to be away from press scrutiny … and it'll be nice and sunny."
Royal Company
The potential relocation would place Andrew among familiar company.
Disgraced former Spanish monarch King Juan Carlos I has lived in Bahrain since stepping back from public life amid financial and personal scandals.
Royal Family is Far From Transparent
Andrew's rumored exit comes after he and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson were instructed to vacate Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park by January 25 - a move reportedly encouraged by King Charles as fallout continues over Andrew's past links to the late Jeffrey Epstein.
Despite the looming deadline, Lownie said Andrew is unlikely to leave immediately.
"The shooting season is still on, so I think he's likely to stay in Britain for the moment," he noted.
British reports have indicated Andrew may temporarily relocate to Sandringham while his next steps are quietly arranged.
Behind the scenes, however, Lownie claimed palace maneuvering is far from transparent.
"We're not going to be told the full story," he alleged, suggesting agreements have already been made to manage Andrew's long-term future within the family.
According to the biographer, Andrew was given "guarantees" that he would not be completely sidelined when Prince William eventually becomes king - despite reports that the heir to the throne "loathes" his uncle.
Family Drama
Complicating matters further is Ferguson, the mother of Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
After Andrew lost his royal titles, Ferguson was also stripped of her Duchess of York title, which she had previously used in publishing and commercial ventures.
She has also faced scrutiny over her past association with Epstein, who once loaned her money and whom she visited in New York.
Lownie also questioned how the couple may be financing their next chapter after Ferguson sold a multimillion-dollar London townhouse last year.
"What's happened to this $4 million from the sale of the house in Belgravia?" he asked. "Has that gone to the girls, or is that basically passed back to Fergie?"
The author further criticized Andrew and Ferguson's recent appearance alongside senior royals during the family's Christmas walk, arguing it only reignited public association with the scandal-plagued pair.
"Of course, all that did was remind people of the Yorks and link them to the royal family," he said, adding, "The one thing I've learned with the royals is, they don't always do the rational thing."