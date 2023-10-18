Ex-Wrestler Who Accused Rep. Jim Jordan of Ignoring Sexual Abuse During Coaching Days Says He 'Turned His Back on Us'
A former Ohio State University wrestler who accused Jim Jordan of ignoring sexual abuse during his coaching days blasted Rep. Elise Stefanik for describing the speaker nominee as a "hero" and winner on behalf of the American people, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Stefanik's reference to his time on the "wrestling mat" was met with audible gasps in the House, and a contradictory response from ex-wrestler Will Knight after claiming the former coach ignored sex abuse claims by him and his teammates.
Knight accused former Ohio State University doctor Richard Strauss of abuse and claimed that Jordan turned a blind eye while working as an assistant coach at the school.
Ohio State University previously paid out $60 million in settlements to hundreds of former students who alleged they faced similar abuse at the hands of Strauss.
"The funny thing is that when people always call Jim Jordan a fighter, and I always wonder who he's fighting for, because he had a real opportunity to fight for us and the people that he coached and the people that he recruited at the Ohio State, and all he's done is turn his back on us, so I don't know what the fighter thing is," Knight said.
"I know he used to be a fighter, I know he used to be a good wrestler, but he's not a good fighter for anyone else that I know of," Knight told CNN NewsNight host Abby Phillip.
Knight came forward with his allegations to the team's coaching staff one year after Jordan left OSU. "Chairman Jordan never saw or heard of any abuse, and if he had, he would have dealt with it," his press secretary, Russell Dye, previously said on his behalf.
Jordan recruited Knight and they spent time together during his wrestling career in the early 1990s. Knight said he has changed since, claiming Jordan is more "divisive."
"It's quite unfortunate what he's become."
Phillip noted that others may not see it that way considering the accusations had never been substantiated, and Jordan's colleagues may argue that has nothing to do with his ability to function on Capitol Hill.
"The common person just sees the little clips of him and him being in Ohio and coaching in Ohio," explained Knight. "It's tough here because there's people who believe in him, and there's people who believe in the BS that he's spewing and how he presents himself and, you know, I guess if you want to fool people — and if that's what they do up on the Hill, then I guess that's what he's good at."
As we previously reported, Jordan did not obtain the majority vote on the first ballot of his bid to replace Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as speaker after he was ousted.
A second vote has been slated for Wednesday.