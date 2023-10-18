Ex-Wrestler Who Accused Rep. Jim Jordan of Ignoring Sexual Abuse During Coaching Days Says He 'Turned His Back on Us'

Knight accused former Ohio State University doctor Richard Strauss of abuse and claimed that Jordan turned a blind eye while working as an assistant coach at the school.

Ohio State University previously paid out $60 million in settlements to hundreds of former students who alleged they faced similar abuse at the hands of Strauss.

"The funny thing is that when people always call Jim Jordan a fighter, and I always wonder who he's fighting for, because he had a real opportunity to fight for us and the people that he coached and the people that he recruited at the Ohio State, and all he's done is turn his back on us, so I don't know what the fighter thing is," Knight said.