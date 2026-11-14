Ex-Jets Coach Rex Ryan, 63, Is Accused of Running Over a Nashville Couple's Feet on Broadway and Driving Off in a Pickup Truck

Both pedestrians suffered minor injuries, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. A judicial commissioner released Ryan after setting his bond at $6,000.

Police said the couple had a walk signal when Ryan's truck turned into their path, running over both of their feet and striking one person's leg.

The 63-year-old faces six misdemeanor charges stemming from a November 5 incident at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Broadway in downtown Nashville.

Former New York Jets coach and ESPN analyst Rex Ryan surrendered to Nashville police on Wednesday, November 11, after allegedly striking two pedestrians with his pickup truck and leaving the scene of the incident.

Two pedestrians said Ryan’s pickup struck them while they crossed at 4th Avenue.

Michael Holland and his wife were crossing Broadway shortly before midnight when the pickup truck allegedly struck them. Holland told the California Post that they had the right of way and had only just entered the crosswalk when the collision happened.

"He almost killed us," Holland said, explaining that the couple could have suffered more serious injuries if they had been further into the roadway.

Holland said the truck ran over both of his feet and one of his wife's feet before striking her leg. He also told the newspaper that his wife lost a toenail and that he expected to lose some of his own.

According to Holland, the driver initially continued down the street before stopping at a red light. The couple caught up with the vehicle, and Holland knocked on the window.

He claimed Ryan stepped out of the truck, got into a heated exchange with them, then went back inside and drove away without offering assistance.

The couple photographed the vehicle's license plate and contacted 911. Police and emergency medical personnel subsequently responded to the scene.