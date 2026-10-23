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Ex-Google Researcher Claims AI Could 'Kill Mankind' in the Next Decade — as Trump Continues to Praise 'Super Intelligence'

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AI development is outpacing humans’ ability, and one person fears it will lead to destruction.

Oct. 23 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

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A former Google DeepMind researcher has warned that artificial intelligence carries a one-in-three chance of killing humanity within the next decade, arguing that rapid development is outpacing humans’ ability to understand and control the technology, RadarOnline can report.

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit on Friday, October 23, Alex Turner said humanity is approaching a decisive moment, all while President Donald Trump has dismissed concerns about the technology.

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The End of Humans, Powered by AI?

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A former Google DeepMind researcher warned the public about the overuse of AI.
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A former Google DeepMind researcher warned the public about the overuse of AI.

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The outcome, Turner argued, will depend on how AI development proceeds from here.

Private companies racing to build more powerful systems risk moving faster than researchers can keep up, he said, leaving open the possibility of unintended and catastrophic results.

The ex-Google researcher said there is a one-in-three chance that AI will kill humanity within the next 10 years.

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AI Will Be Harder to Control

Alex Turner predicted the technology could kill off humanity in the next 10 years.
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Alex Turner predicted the technology could kill off humanity in the next 10 years.

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Turner said developers still do not fully understand how their systems work or how they might behave when given complex tasks. AI could act differently when it knows it is being monitored, making reliable testing harder.

He also warned of a potential "intelligence explosion," in which AI begins accelerating its own development beyond human control.

Turner noted that some laboratories already use one AI system to monitor the work of another, rather than relying on human review.

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Trump Is not Concerned With Technology

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Trump previously said the country that wins the AI race will hold a major advantage.

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Turner compared the industry’s dismissal of existential risks to past corporate denials.

"Big tobacco lied about lung cancer. Big oil lied about climate change. And now part of big AI says these risks are fake," he said.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates previously warned that advanced AI could contribute to events killing a billion people if left unchecked, including by helping malicious actors develop biological weapons.

Gates has called for stronger monitoring and U.S. leadership on safeguards. Meanwhile, Trump, who has labeled the technology " Super Intelligence," is on board with AI.

He previously said predictions that the technology will kill people "won’t happen" and argued that the country that wins the AI race will hold a major advantage.

In September, Anthropic whistleblower Jacob Coxon issued a similar warning, saying AI is harder to control than nuclear weapons and could end humanity.

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Man V. Machine: We've Seen This Before

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Science fiction is catching up to reality.
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Science fiction is catching up to reality.

Humanity’s struggle against AI has long been predicted and dramatized in mainstream films.

The Matrix, The Terminator, I, Robot, The Avengers, and even Her all explored versions of the same conflict: machines that grow beyond human control.

Science fiction is catching up to reality.

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