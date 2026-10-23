Ex-Google Researcher Claims AI Could 'Kill Mankind' in the Next Decade — as Trump Continues to Praise 'Super Intelligence'

Turner compared the industry’s dismissal of existential risks to past corporate denials.

"Big tobacco lied about lung cancer. Big oil lied about climate change. And now part of big AI says these risks are fake," he said.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates previously warned that advanced AI could contribute to events killing a billion people if left unchecked, including by helping malicious actors develop biological weapons.

Gates has called for stronger monitoring and U.S. leadership on safeguards. Meanwhile, Trump, who has labeled the technology " Super Intelligence," is on board with AI.

He previously said predictions that the technology will kill people "won’t happen" and argued that the country that wins the AI race will hold a major advantage.

In September, Anthropic whistleblower Jacob Coxon issued a similar warning, saying AI is harder to control than nuclear weapons and could end humanity.