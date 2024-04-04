Your tip
Ex-CBS Correspondent Catherine Herridge to Testify Before Congress on Controversial Firing

catherine herridge cbs news weekender
Source: CBS News Weekender

Catherine Herridge is set to testify before Congress next week.

By:

Apr. 4 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Former CBS investigative journalist Cathering Herridge, who had her files and computers seized by the network, is set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on her controversial firing, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Herridge's firing and subsequent seizure of her notes and electronics, including sensitive information on confidential sources, sparked backlash towards the network and raised questions on protections for journalists.

catherine herridge cbs news weekender
Source: CBS News Weekender

CBS seized Herridge's files after firing

Herridge, who is known for her reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop scandal, will appear before Congress next week.

A source close to the situation revealed the investigative journalist is expected to testify on the unusual circumstances surrounding her firing from CBS in a hearing — titled "Fighting for a Free Press: Protecting Journalists and their Sources" — on April 11, according to the Post.

catherine herridge twitter cbsnews weekender
Source: CBS News Weekender

Herridge is expected to testify on the unusual circumstances of her firing at the April 11 hearing.

SAG-AFTRA chief news and broadcast officer Mary Cavallaro is also expected to appear before congress at the hearing to discuss the union's negotiations with CBS on returning Herridge's notes and electronics, which were eventually returned to her.

The insider further revealed former CBS News reporter Sharyl Attkisson, who left the network in 2014, is also expected to offer testimony regarding claims that the network killed stories that framed then-President Barack Obama in a negative light.

Herridge and Attkisson are expected to speak on the importance of the press shield laws, which offers journalists protections from being forced to handover confidential sources and information in state court.

cbs news backlash axe hunter biden laptop reporter catherine herridge
Source: CBS News; MEGA

Herridge was one of 20 CBS News staffers to lose their jobs as part of a larger layoff.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan previously demanded CBS hand over information regarding the seizure of Herridge's confidential materials after her firing by March 1.

While the network eventually returned Herridge's materials after negotiations with the union, questions still remain on why the network took such "unprecedented" action after Herridge was let go in a network-wide layoff.

jim jordan
Source: MEGA

Rep. Jim Jordan demanded CBS turn over materials related to Herridge's firing by March 1.

While the seizure of Herridge's materials sparked backlash towards the network, CBS' parent company Paramount insisted there was nothing unusual about the actions.

Paramount's lawyers insisted "contrary to several false press reports, absolutely none of Ms. Herridge’s files were ‘seized.’ Rather, CBS acted to secure and protect the material in Ms. Herridge’s office."

Herridge is also at the center of a First Amendment case.

In late February, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper found the investigative journalist in contempt of court for refusing to give up her sources regarding a Fox News reporting on a Chinese American scientist who was being investigated by the FBI.

Judge Cooper ordered an $800 per day fine until Herridge revealed her source.

