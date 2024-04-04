Ex-CBS Correspondent Catherine Herridge to Testify Before Congress on Controversial Firing
Former CBS investigative journalist Cathering Herridge, who had her files and computers seized by the network, is set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on her controversial firing, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Herridge's firing and subsequent seizure of her notes and electronics, including sensitive information on confidential sources, sparked backlash towards the network and raised questions on protections for journalists.
Herridge, who is known for her reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop scandal, will appear before Congress next week.
A source close to the situation revealed the investigative journalist is expected to testify on the unusual circumstances surrounding her firing from CBS in a hearing — titled "Fighting for a Free Press: Protecting Journalists and their Sources" — on April 11, according to the Post.
SAG-AFTRA chief news and broadcast officer Mary Cavallaro is also expected to appear before congress at the hearing to discuss the union's negotiations with CBS on returning Herridge's notes and electronics, which were eventually returned to her.
The insider further revealed former CBS News reporter Sharyl Attkisson, who left the network in 2014, is also expected to offer testimony regarding claims that the network killed stories that framed then-President Barack Obama in a negative light.
Herridge and Attkisson are expected to speak on the importance of the press shield laws, which offers journalists protections from being forced to handover confidential sources and information in state court.
House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan previously demanded CBS hand over information regarding the seizure of Herridge's confidential materials after her firing by March 1.
While the network eventually returned Herridge's materials after negotiations with the union, questions still remain on why the network took such "unprecedented" action after Herridge was let go in a network-wide layoff.
While the seizure of Herridge's materials sparked backlash towards the network, CBS' parent company Paramount insisted there was nothing unusual about the actions.
Paramount's lawyers insisted "contrary to several false press reports, absolutely none of Ms. Herridge’s files were ‘seized.’ Rather, CBS acted to secure and protect the material in Ms. Herridge’s office."
Herridge is also at the center of a First Amendment case.
In late February, U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper found the investigative journalist in contempt of court for refusing to give up her sources regarding a Fox News reporting on a Chinese American scientist who was being investigated by the FBI.
Judge Cooper ordered an $800 per day fine until Herridge revealed her source.