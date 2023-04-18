Home > Exclusives > RHOA Exclusive Eva Marcille’s Estranged Husband Hires Divorce Lawyer Days After Vowing To Win Back ‘RHOA’ Star Source: MEGA By: Ryan Naumann Apr. 18 2023, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille’s husband Michael Sterling has hired a divorce attorney only days after publicly claiming he didn’t want to move forward with the split, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Michael has hired a lawyer named Kristal Holmes to represent him in the case.

As we previously reported, Eva filed her petition for divorce on March 29. In court documents, the reality star listed the date of marriage as October 7, 2018, and said they are “currently living in a bona fide state of separation.” The couple shares three minor children; Michael Sterling Jr, Maverick Sterling and Marley Sterling. Eva had Marley with her ex but Michael raised her as his own.

Eva demanded primary custody and child support from Michael. In addition, the Bravo star asked that Michael be ordered to contribute to the care and maintenance of the children including medical bills.

Eva said the marriage was “irretrievably broken” with no chance of a reconciliation. The former America’s Next Top Model contestant released a statement reading, “This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting."

"Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished," she added. "We ask that you respect our privacy at this time. Michael issued his own statement claiming he planned to win back Eva and did not want a divorce. "I am not going to lose my wife," he told The Jasmine Brand. "I am going to fight for her with every fiber in my being."

“I love her, and I plan to show her how much I love her and that our love is strong enough to get to the other side,” he added. Eva has yet to respond to her husband's plan.