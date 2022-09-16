Erin Andrews Tells Of Recent Near-Death Experience: 'Not The Way I Want To Die'
Sports Personality Erin Andrews recently had a brush with death, Radar has learned, and now she is talking about the horrifying experience.
Maybe Andrews should have known it was going to be a rough road trip when, at the outset, the charger in the car-service vehicle didn't work and her door would not properly close.
In fact, she had to hold the door closed as she and the driver cruised around to meet a separate vehicle and new driver, which Andrews requested because of these issues. That's when the real Sept. 8 incident started.
As the NFL sideline reporter recounted on the latest episode of “Calm Down With Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson,” during the course of her three-hour drive from Chicago to Minneapolis, Andrews heard snoring at one point while on her computer.
After briefly being confused by the sound, she realized it was coming from the driver's seat.
“I’m typing, headphones are working, we’re good,” she recalled. “I hear snoring. I know it’s not Greg Olsen, Kevin Burkhardt or Aaron Rodgers snoring. It’s my driver who fell asleep at the wheel. On a highway from Chicago!”
“Moving. 65 miles an hour,” she added. “I am so thankful I put my phone on mute because we’re on a Zoom. I put my phone on mute and I go ‘Are you effing sleeping?’
Wakes up, Clark Griswold, it was awful. So now I have the quarterback of the team I’m trying to work on, I’m trying to take notes. I have full blown anxiety. This is not the way I want to go down. This is not the way I want to die.”
Even after waking the driver up, he started to close his eyes again and snore some more. As soon as Rodgers left the Zoom call, she made the driver pull over at a McDonald's and got him a coffee, which he strangely refused to drink.