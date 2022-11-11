Erika Jayne's Husband Tom Girardi's Ex-CFO Accused Of EMBEZZLING $10M To Use For Escorts & Real Estate Properties

The former CFO of Erika Jayne’s embattled husband Tom Girardi’s defunct law firm has been accused of embezzling upwards of $10 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a sensational development to take place only one week after Girardi’s ex-CFO, Christopher Kamon, was arrested last week on at least one charge of wire fraud, the former chief financial officer is now accused of spending $10 million on his Los Angeles home, a Caribbean mansion and an escort.