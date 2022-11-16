‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Girardi Paid For $1.2 Million Home Now Owned By LA FBI Head
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s husband/disgraced attorney Tom Girardi, who stands accused of avoiding criminal charges despite alleged embezzlement for years, purchased a $1.2 million home that is owned by the head of the Los Angeles FBI, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Girardi, 83, currently lives in an assisted living home in Orange County, Cali. His family told the court he was diagnosed with dementia. For decades, he was one of the most powerful lawyers in Los Angeles. It all came crashing down in 2020 when his financial problems started to mount.
Many of his former clients accused Girardi of running his law firm like a Ponzi scheme. In court, they all had a similar story. Girardi secured them a financial settlement in a legal dispute but had excuses when it was time to pay them.
In lawsuit after lawsuit, Girardi was accused of embezzling his client’s money and using it to fund his lavish lifestyle with Erika. The Bravo star has even been dragged into multiple lawsuits demanding she returns money Girardi’s law firm Girardi Keese spent to pay the bills for her company, EJ Global.
The State Bar of California launched an investigation to determine how Girardi avoided punishment for decades. It found that no action was taken against the now-disbarred lawyer despite over 200 complaints being filed against him.
Girardi had friends at the State Bar who are accused of looking the other way. Now, Law360 has uncovered records that show Girardi purchased a home that is now owned by the head of the FBI’s Los Angeles.
The LA office is the same office that recently arrested Girardi’s former CFO for alleged wire fraud.
Law360 said FBI Assistant Director In Charge Donald Alway owns half of a 1,600 sq. ft. home in Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif.
The outlet said records showed Girardi paid the mortgage for the home for Always’s mom, Michelle.
Bank records showed Girardi made mortgage payments on the home from 1993 to at least 1998. A partner at Girardi Keese transferred the deed to Michelle Always in June 2021. This year, Michelle split ownership of the home with Alway. Both her and her son share 50% ownership of the pad.
Michelle worked as Girarid’s secretary at Girardi Geese.
"Since moving from FBI Headquarters to his new role in Los Angeles on Aug. 29, 2022, [Assistant Director in Charge] Alway has not been involved in this investigation, which largely predates his time in the Los Angeles Division," an FBI spokesperson told Law360.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jayne’s legal troubles are far from over. She still faces a $25 million lawsuit demanding she pay back money spent on her company.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, the Bravo star was also recently hit with a $2.2 million tax bill that she said she is unable to pay.