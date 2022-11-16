‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Girardi Paid For $1.2 Million Home Now Owned By LA FBI Head

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s husband/disgraced attorney Tom Girardi, who stands accused of avoiding criminal charges despite alleged embezzlement for years, purchased a $1.2 million home that is owned by the head of the Los Angeles FBI, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Girardi, 83, currently lives in an assisted living home in Orange County, Cali. His family told the court he was diagnosed with dementia. For decades, he was one of the most powerful lawyers in Los Angeles. It all came crashing down in 2020 when his financial problems started to mount.