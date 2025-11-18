EXCLUSIVE: Erika Jayne's Divorce Nightmare — TV Star, 54, Was 'Instructed' to Split with Tom Girardi, 86, to 'Protect' Herself from 'Criminal Prosecution' After He 'Stole' Millions from Clients

Jayne and her longtime friend and attorney, James Wilkes, are each facing separate lawsuits from a pair of fashion designers who say they were pawns in a fraud scheme that nearly landed them in prison, after Jayne and Girardi accused them of charging over $800K on her American Express card between 2014 and 2016.

As part of their lawsuit against Wilkes, designer Christopher Psaila alleges Wilkes was the "mastermind of a conspiracy" to protect Jayne, and that included dumping her hubby.

According to the complaint, which refers to Girardi and Jayne by their initials, "Wilkes urged TG and EJ to separate and to devise a story that would protect EJ from financial ruin or even criminal prosecution in the event that TG could not extract himself from the many lawsuits filed against TG.

"Thus, taking Wilkes' advice, EJ filed for divorce on November 3, 2020, just six weeks before creditors filed their involuntary petition that put Tom Girardi and Girardi Keese into Chapter 7 Bankruptcy proceedings."