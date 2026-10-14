'People Are Awful': Eric Trump Furiously Defends Susan Dell After Billionaire's Wife Receives 'Vicious' Attacks About Her Appearance

On Monday, October 12, the son of President Donald Trump took to X and slammed the alleged "vicious attacks" against her and praised her and her billionaire husband, Michael, for their charitable donations.

"People are awful," he wrote. "Susan and Michael Dell just put $6.25 billion into Trump Accounts for 25 million kids so they’ll have something waiting for them when they grow up—one of, if not the largest private donation in American History."

The pledge is expected to provide $250 for each eligible child’s account, giving families an opportunity to begin building savings for their children’s futures.

"The response? Vicious attacks on her," he continued. "I’m tired of this nonsense. Very few people have done more for philanthropy. It’s disgusting, and it has to stop." "Susan, on behalf of the overwhelming majority of people in this nation: Thank You!! You are incredible!" he concluded.