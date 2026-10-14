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Home > Politics > Eric Trump

'People Are Awful': Eric Trump Furiously Defends Susan Dell After Billionaire's Wife Receives 'Vicious' Attacks About Her Appearance

Eric Trump defended Susan Dell after critics online questioned her looks.
Source: MEGA

Eric Trump defended Susan Dell after critics online questioned her looks.

Oct. 14 2026, Published 2:18 p.m. ET

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Eric Trump defended Susan Dell after online critics insulted her appearance, RadarOnline has learned.

On Monday, October 12, the son of President Donald Trump took to X and slammed the alleged "vicious attacks" against her and praised her and her billionaire husband, Michael, for their charitable donations.

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'People Are Awful'

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Eric Trump called out online critics for 'vicious attacks' on Susan Dell.
Source: MEGA

Eric Trump called out online critics for 'vicious attacks' on Susan Dell.

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"People are awful," he wrote. "Susan and Michael Dell just put $6.25 billion into Trump Accounts for 25 million kids so they’ll have something waiting for them when they grow up—one of, if not the largest private donation in American History."

The pledge is expected to provide $250 for each eligible child’s account, giving families an opportunity to begin building savings for their children’s futures.

"The response? Vicious attacks on her," he continued. "I’m tired of this nonsense. Very few people have done more for philanthropy. It’s disgusting, and it has to stop." "Susan, on behalf of the overwhelming majority of people in this nation: Thank You!! You are incredible!" he concluded.

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Susan Dell Accused of Having 'Mar-a-Lago Face' Online

Some online critics wondered whether Susan Dell had gotten plastic surgery.
Source: MEGA

Some online critics wondered whether Susan Dell had gotten plastic surgery.

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As Radar previously reported, supposed changes in Susan's facial appearance prompted speculation about whether she'd undergone cosmetic procedures. Some described the look as "Mar-a-Lago face."

Dr. Ross Perry, medical director of Cosmedics skin clinics, suggested in a recent interview that a facelift could account for some of the perceived differences.

However, Susan has not publicly confirmed undergoing any procedures, and the doctor emphasized that photographs alone cannot establish whether cosmetic work has taken place.

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Eric Trump Defended Natalie Harp

Eric Trump called Natalie Harp an 'incredible young woman.'
Source: MEGA

Eric Trump called Natalie Harp an 'incredible young woman.'

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This is not the first time Eric has publicly defended women in the MAGA inner circle.

He previously praised White House aide Natalie Harp, describing her as an “incredible young woman” and commending her work ethic after her estranged brother, Preston, criticized her decision to work for Trump.

"She’s deeply committed to my father, to her job, and to this country," he said at the time.

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Susan Dell Has Yet to Respond

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Susan has not responded publicly to the online criticism.
Source: MEGA

Susan has not responded publicly to the online criticism.

Susan has not publicly responded to the online criticism of her appearance.

However, her husband, Michael, has shared his support for her on social media, highlighting her charitable work and reposting comments from other X users that showed appreciation for her.

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