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Home > Exclusives > Eric Dane
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EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Full Story Behind the Bullying Accusations Marring Tragic Eric Dane's ALS Legacy

Eric Dane's ALS legacy has been facing scrutiny as bullying accusations cast a shadow over the actor's story.
Source: MEGA

Eric Dane's ALS legacy has been facing scrutiny as bullying accusations cast a shadow over the actor's story.

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March 24 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Just days after actor Eric Dane's death, a woman who worked as an extra when Dane starred on Grey's Anatomy trashed him as an "evil ... bully" who she claimed verbally "abused" her on the set – and she says she got him fired from the hit TV medical series, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Euphoria star died at 53 on Feb. 19 following a 10-month battle with the nerve-destroying disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, leaving behind devastated actress-wife Rebecca Gayheart, 54, and their daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14.

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Actress Slams Dane With Claims

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Laura Ann Tull accused late actor Eric Dane of alleged on-set abuse and claimed without proof she influenced his exit from 'Grey's Anatomy' under Shonda Rhimes.
Source: MEGA

Laura Ann Tull accused late actor Eric Dane of alleged on-set abuse and claimed without proof she influenced his exit from 'Grey's Anatomy' under Shonda Rhimes.

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Now, Laura Ann Tull, formerly a background actor on Grey's Anatomy, slammed Dane – who played Dr. Mark Sloan, nicknamed McSteamy, from 2006 to 2012 – as a "coward, jerk and narcissist" who she claims called her "weird" and "abused" her until she got him booted.

"I am why he was fired from Grey's," she claimed without providing proof.

"I called [executive producer Shonda] Rhimes' assistant two weeks before they announced his termination. Rhimes I doubt will ever admit that."

Indeed, there is no record of Tull's claim, said a source.

Incredibly, in her rant against the late star, she claims he never spoke to her, but badmouthed her behind her back.

"I never talked to Dane," she admitted, adding: "I never spoke to Dane once directly. But I did hear him talk about me."

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Backlash Erupts Over Posthumous Attack

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Following Dane's death, Tull's allegations referencing Patrick Dempsey sparked backlash from fans criticizing her timing and claims.
Source: @LAURAANNTULL/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Following Dane's death, Tull's allegations referencing Patrick Dempsey sparked backlash from fans criticizing her timing and claims.

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She also claims that Dane's costar, Patrick Dempsey, who played Dr. Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd, "seemed to comment" about her.

Her attack on the heels of Dane's tragic death unleashed a volcanic backlash from fans, some blasting her as an "attention-seeker" after "two minutes of fame."

One wrote: "Attacking someone after they die of a horrific disease and they cannot defend themselves just smacks of indecency towards his family.

"Even if every word you say is true, now is not the time to say it. I hope his daughters never see the vitriol you are spewing."

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Fans Slam Timing Of Claims

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eric dane als legacy bullying accusations
Source: MEGA

Fans defended Dane's family, including Rebecca Gayheart and their daughters, as Tull insisted speaking out despite his death was justified.

Another doubted that Tull was on the show, saying: "I have watched Grey's Anatomy from start to finish so many times ... I've never seen you in my life. Ever."

Meanwhile, Tull defended her attack on Dane following his death, insisting "dying doesn't change the destruction he caused."

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