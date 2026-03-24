EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Full Story Behind the Bullying Accusations Marring Tragic Eric Dane's ALS Legacy

The Euphoria star died at 53 on Feb. 19 following a 10-month battle with the nerve-destroying disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, leaving behind devastated actress-wife Rebecca Gayheart , 54, and their daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 14.

Just days after actor Eric Dane 's death, a woman who worked as an extra when Dane starred on Grey's Anatomy trashed him as an "evil ... bully" who she claimed verbally "abused" her on the set – and she says she got him fired from the hit TV medical series, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Laura Ann Tull accused late actor Eric Dane of alleged on-set abuse and claimed without proof she influenced his exit from 'Grey's Anatomy' under Shonda Rhimes.

Now, Laura Ann Tull, formerly a background actor on Grey's Anatomy, slammed Dane – who played Dr. Mark Sloan, nicknamed McSteamy, from 2006 to 2012 – as a "coward, jerk and narcissist" who she claims called her "weird" and "abused" her until she got him booted.

"I am why he was fired from Grey's," she claimed without providing proof.

"I called [executive producer Shonda] Rhimes' assistant two weeks before they announced his termination. Rhimes I doubt will ever admit that."

Indeed, there is no record of Tull's claim, said a source.

Incredibly, in her rant against the late star, she claims he never spoke to her, but badmouthed her behind her back.

"I never talked to Dane," she admitted, adding: "I never spoke to Dane once directly. But I did hear him talk about me."