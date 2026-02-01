Your tip
New Epstein Docs Claim Friend of Donald Trump and Marla Maples Was Caught in Bizarre Shoe Sex Scandal

split image of Donald Trump / Marla Maples / Jeffrey Epstein
Source: mega

Epstein emails allege a Trump & Marla Maples friend was caught in a shocking shoe scandal.

Profile Image

Feb. 1 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Newly released Jeffrey Epstein documents have revived a shocking and deeply bizarre allegation involving a supposed friend of Donald Trump and Marla Maples, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The claim appears in a 2016 email Jeffrey sent to spiritual guru Deepak Chopra, which was unsealed on January 30 as part of the Department of Justice's massive document dump tied to the disgraced financier.

'Sex With Her Shoes'

image of Jeffrey Epstein's emails revealed a Donald Trump associate allegedly engaged in a shoe-related act.
Source: mega

Jeffrey Epstein's emails revealed a Donald Trump associate allegedly engaged in a shoe-related act.

In the message, Jeffrey told Deepak that Marla herself could recount "the story of her friend who was caught having sex with her shoes," according to files obtained by TMZ.

Deepak appeared confused by the remark, asking whether Jeffrey meant the individual had sex while Marla was wearing the shoes.

Jeffrey quickly clarified, and the allegation took an even stranger turn.

According to Jeffrey, the unnamed friend was allegedly caught after cutting holes in the back of Marla's shoes and using them for sexual gratification. In the email, Jeffrey said it was a 'funny story.'

The claim was never tested in court and appears solely in Jeffrey's private correspondence.

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein's Friendship

image of The DOJ released Epstein's 2016 email detailing the shocking claim.
Source: mega

The DOJ released Epstein's 2016 email detailing the shocking claim.

At the time referenced in the email, Donald and Marla were married, from 1993 to 1999 - a period when Donald was known to have had a relatively close relationship with Jeffrey.

Their connection was how Jeffrey came to know about the disturbing anecdote.

Neither Donald nor Marla has commented publicly on the allegation.

Donald Trump's Allegedly Crude Remarks

image of The friend was reportedly caught cutting holes in Marla Maples's shoes to use for sex.
Source: mega

The friend was reportedly caught cutting holes in Marla Maples's shoes to use for sex.

Donald himself reportedly came up in the Epstein files over 3,200 times, including one email that shared a crude anecdote about his wife, Melania.

In a November 9, 2016, email - just one day after Donald's shock White House win - Epstein expressed his disbelief over the outcome while recalling an early encounter involving the future president and his wife.

"I simply cannot believe this victory. No one called it, we all thought she'd win," Epstein wrote.

He went on to claim that Donald made repeated explicit remarks about Melania shortly after meeting her for the first time during a trip to Florida.

"I remember flying back with Donald on his plane the first weekend I went to visit you in Florida, was the weekend he met Melania and he kept on coming out of the bedroom saying 'wow what a hot piece of a--,'" he alleged.

Donald Trump has Repeatedly Denied Wrongdoing

image of Epstein sent the email to Deepak Chopra.
Source: mega

Epstein sent the email to Deepak Chopra.

The president has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in connection with Jeffrey.

Some of the most explosive allegations tied to the recent document release were temporarily pulled from the Department of Justice's website Friday morning, only to resurface the following day.

Those claims, which reportedly came through an FBI tip line, remain unverified.

