Emmanuel Macron 'Cocaine' Scandal Erupts After Ukraine-Russia War Meeting: French Prez’s Office Desperately Tries to Snuff Out Viral Rumors
French President Emmanuel Macron has found himself at the center of a "cocaine" scandal.
Macron's office has dismissed allegations he was caught bringing a white powdery substance to a high-profile meeting in Kyiv to discuss the Ukraine-Russia war with other diplomats and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Rumors began to swirl after a video of Macron on board a Kyiv-bound train went viral.
In the video, Macron is seen sitting next to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
As reporters enter the room, the French president appeared to quickly pick up a white object from the table while Merz appeared to hide a small spoon.
Online critics were quick to suggest the unknown white object was an illegal substance.
Watch The Video
French outlet Libération also shot down rumors, insisting the photos "taken by the AFP or AP news agencies" revealed "that the mysterious bag of white powder is actually a handkerchief rolled into a ball."
Libération also noted the "small spoon" Merz was accused of hiding "looks more like a stirrer or a toothpick."
Meanwhile, critics refused to believe Macron was simply hiding a tissue.
One X user wrote: "It wasn't the tissue that was the issue. It was the way Macron picked it up and hid it that raised suspicions. Nobody would do what he did if it was just a piece of tissue."
Allegations accusing Macron and Merz of using cocaine on board the train were further amplified by Russia's foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones also weighed in on the video clip, writing in an X post: "DEVELOPING SCANDAL: Macron, Starmer, and Merz caught on video on their return from Kiev. A bag of white powder on the table. Macron quickly pockets it, Merz hides the spoon.
"No explanation given. Zelensky, known cocaine enthusiast, had just hosted them. All three of the “leaders” look completely cracked out."
Despite Jones and Zakharova's claims, there's no evidence proving rumors to be true.
As the video made its rounds online, the Elysée, which is the official residence of the French president, took to X to denounce rumors as "fake news."
The official account posted: "When European unity becomes inconvenient, disinformation goes so far as to make a simple tissue look like drugs. This fake news is being spread by France’s enemies, both abroad and at home. We must remain vigilant against manipulation."
On Telegram, Zakharova said in a post she pressed a Western ambassador in 2022 how they could supply weapons "to the unbalanced drug addict Zelensky."
She added: "I received the answer: 'for the EU, this is normal – many heads of Western states use it."
Another added: "If it was a tissue, why did Macron attempt to hide it discreetly? And why did they all stop smiling and laughing, and began looking awkward and uncomfortable shortly after it was hidden?"
This isn't the first time Russian propagandist have accused diplomats of using drugs – and have long accused Zelensky of abusing cocaine.