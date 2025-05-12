Emmanuel Macron 'Cocaine' Scandal Erupts After Ukraine-Russia War Meeting: French Prez’s Office Desperately Tries to Snuff Out Viral Rumors

Macron's office has dismissed allegations he was caught bringing a white powdery substance to a high-profile meeting in Kyiv to discuss the Ukraine-Russia war with other diplomats and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

French President Emmanuel Macron has found himself at the center of a "cocaine" scandal.

Macron has been accused of attempted to hide 'cocaine' on the table in a Kyiv-bound train with other diplomats.

Rumors began to swirl after a video of Macron on board a Kyiv-bound train went viral.

In the video, Macron is seen sitting next to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

As reporters enter the room, the French president appeared to quickly pick up a white object from the table while Merz appeared to hide a small spoon.

Online critics were quick to suggest the unknown white object was an illegal substance.