Through a spokesperson, he declined to comment on the claims, and he has not issued a public response.

Before her marriage, Ratajkowski said she'd never had a one-night stand and had only slept with eight men, four of them live-in boyfriends.

But always being the "good girl" left her feeling aggrieved. "I came to resent deeply the naivete and inequality that... every man I liked had slept with more women than I had men."

After her split from her husband, "I decided to f--k my way into a new kind of woman," she wrote. "I wanted to destroy the Madonna, the special girl I'd worked so hard to be before an eight-pound baby had torn my v----a in two, and replace her with the w--re."