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Home > Exclusives > Emily Ratajkowski
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EXCLUSIVE: Emily Ratajkowski's Sad Sexless Marriage — How Siren Banned Straying Ex From the Sack After Their Baby Was Born

Emily Ratajkowski's marriage allegedly turned sexless after the birth of her baby with her straying ex.
Source: MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski's marriage allegedly turned sexless after the birth of her baby with her straying ex.

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July 7 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski confessed she stopped having sex with her allegedly cheating ex, Sebastian Bear-McClard, six months after their child was born in 2021, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Her son Sylvester's birth spurred "a violent transition into a new reality of screaming baby on my aching tit and ring on my swollen finger," the 35-year-old beauty writes in an essay for The Cut.

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'He's a Dog'

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Emily Ratajkowski said she and Sebastian Bear-McClard stopped having sex months after their son was born
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Emily Ratajkowski said she and Sebastian Bear-McClard stopped having sex months after their son was born

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Less than a year and a half after Sly's birth, a period that "felt both instant and excruciatingly slow," the couple separated, she said.

An insider claimed the 45-year-old filmmaker cheated numerous times.

"It's gross," the source added. "He's a dog."

The cover girl, who married Bear-McClard in February 2018 after dating for just two weeks, filed for divorce in September 2022 after four and a half years of marriage.

In 2023, Bear-McClard was accused of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior with underage girls.

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Divorce Sparked Bold Transformation

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Bear-McClard declined through a spokesperson to comment on claims detailed after his split from Ratajkowski.
Source: P&P / MEGA

Bear-McClard declined through a spokesperson to comment on claims detailed after his split from Ratajkowski.

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Through a spokesperson, he declined to comment on the claims, and he has not issued a public response.

Before her marriage, Ratajkowski said she'd never had a one-night stand and had only slept with eight men, four of them live-in boyfriends.

But always being the "good girl" left her feeling aggrieved. "I came to resent deeply the naivete and inequality that... every man I liked had slept with more women than I had men."

After her split from her husband, "I decided to f--k my way into a new kind of woman," she wrote. "I wanted to destroy the Madonna, the special girl I'd worked so hard to be before an eight-pound baby had torn my v----a in two, and replace her with the w--re."

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Dating Spree Ended in Disappointment

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Following her divorce, Ratajkowski said she went through a period of 'compulsively dating.'
Source: Morgan Maher for Lounge/Mega / MEGA

Following her divorce, Ratajkowski said she went through a period of 'compulsively dating.'

Ratajkowski said she began a period of "compulsively dating," sleeping with a variety of men, including a vegan graffiti artist, a deejay, a self-medicating billionaire's son, a chef who thought he had a sexually transmitted infection and a Spanish Gen-Zer who barraged her with nude photos.

She wrote she didn't want sex to satisfy a "physical urge," but to "feel a man's desire and to be reminded that I was a sexual being," not just a mother.

But after months of having less than gratifying hookups, "[I] learned the hard way that being alone was better than most partnerships," she wrote.

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