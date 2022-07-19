Your tip
Emily Ratajkowski & Sebastian Bear-McClard's Ex-Landlord Dismisses Lawsuit Over 'Unpaid Rent' Before Couple's Shocking Split

Jul. 19 2022, Published 2:57 p.m. ET

Emily Ratajkowski might be getting a divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, but the good news is the estranged duo won't have to face off against their old landlord in a bitter legal battle anymore.

In legal documents obtained by Radar, the man who accused the supermodel and her millionaire husband of failing to pay $160,000 in rent dismissed the lawsuit in March, months before Sebastian allegedly cheated and broke up their marriage.

Their former landlord, Antoni Ghosh, filed to dismiss the lawsuit in New York on March 25.

"No person not a party has an interest in the subject matter of the action, the above-entitled action, including all claims, causes of action, and counterclaims, are discontinued with prejudice, without costs to either party as against the other," the documents stated.

Both parties' attorneys signed the paperwork on their clients' behalf.

Ghosh sued Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard in 2019, claiming they failed to pay two years of rent after Sebastian applied to register their apartment under the city's Loft Law.

The law was meant to help artists who couldn't pay rent. According to Ghosh, Bear-McClard — a movie producer — couldn’t be evicted while his application was pending despite the fact he allegedly stopped paying rent in 2017.

The landlord accused the couple of utilizing "delay tactics while that application was being processed, not paying rent." Ghosh wanted $250,000 in damages from Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard.

The now estranged couple eventually moved out of the NYC pad and bought a $2 million home in Los Angeles.

Months after Ghosh dropped the lawsuit, Ratajkowski is reportedly ready to pull the plug on her marriage to Bear-McClard after he was allegedly caught cheating on her.

RadarOnline.com is told the decision "came out of the blue." That tracks with the photos we saw of Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard getting handsy with each other in Italy weeks before the divorce news.

"Yeah, he cheated,” an insider told Page Six last week. “He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”

The Blurred Lines star married Bear-McClard during a surprise courthouse wedding in February 2018 after only weeks of dating. Ratajkowski gave birth to their son, Sylvester, in March 2021.

At the time of this post, the model has not filed for divorce. Radar has reached out to her rep for comment.

