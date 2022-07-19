California Suspects Arrested In Connection With Murders, Robberies At Multiple 7-Elevens On National 7/11 Day

Two men in California were charged with multiple counts of murder for what authorities said was a deadly crime spree at 7-Eleven stores in at least six areas in and around the Los Angeles area, Radar has learned.

Following a manhunt, on July 15, authorities took Jason Payne, 44, and 20-year-old Malik Patt into custody in connection with the crimes that occurred four days earlier, on what the chain calls National 7-Eleven Day.