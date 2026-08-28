Elvis Presley's former Co-Star Shelley Fabares' Cause of Death Revealed — Five Days After Tragic Passing
Aug. 28 2026, Updated 9:00 a.m. ET
Elvis Presley's former co-star Shelley Fabares’s cause of death has been confirmed, five days after she passed away aged 82.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, who also starred in sitcom Coach, died of pneumonia, her family told People magazine.
Fabares Had Liver Transplant In 2000
Fabares had previously been diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis, a condition in which the immune system attacks cells in the liver, and had undergone a liver transplant in 2000.
She died on August 22 in Los Angeles, surrounded by loved ones, the family said in a statement.
They wrote: "She was a devoted wife, cherished stepmother, daughter, sister, niece, aunt, family member, and loyal friend whose warmth, generosity, humour, and grace made an enduring difference in the lives of everyone who knew her.
"She had a remarkable ability to make people feel welcomed, valued, and cared for."
Fabares 'Was A Beloved Actress'
"For millions, Shelley was a beloved actress whose work became part of the fabric of American television and film," the statement continued, highlighting some of her most popular work — as well as her Billboard chart-topping number one single, Johnny Angel.
"But to those closest to her, her greatest legacy was personal: the love she gave so freely, the friendships she treasured, and the family bonds she held dear."
Fabares was the niece of actress and singer Nanette Fabray, who co-starred with Fred Astaire in the 1953 movie musical The Band Wagon and later played Fabares' mother on Coach.
Actress Starred Alongside Presley In 3 Films
Fabares starred alongside the King in three movies: Girl Happy, Spinout and Clambake.
After making her acting debut aged three, Fabares first television appearance came in 1954 on an episode of The Loretta Young Show, with her co-stars the next year including Frank Sinatra and Paul Newman in the Producers' Showcase adaptation of Our Town.
She also appeared on Annette in 1958, a TV serial that ran on The Mickey Mouse Club and featured one of its original stars, Annette Funicello, before becoming a fan favourite among teens on The Donna Reed Show from 1958 to 1965.
Fabares signed a recording contract and released two albums, despite joking that she couldn’t sing. Alongside her No1 single Johnny Angel, she also had top 40 hits with Johnny Loves Me and Ronnie, Call Me.
After starring in 1983 TV film Memorial Day with Mike Farrell, the pair tied the knot; Fabares had previously been married to record and film producer Lou Adler, wedding in 1964 but separating in 1966 and later divorcing in 1980.
In 1989 she landed her role as Christine Armstrong on Coach, which brought her two Emmy nods and became a hit after it moved in the schedule to air after Roseanne.
Following Coach's end, she voiced Martha Kent on Superman: The Animated Series, as well as for a 2003 episode of Justice Leagueand the 2006 direct-to-video film Superman: Brainiac Attacks – which became her final role.
She is survived by her husband and stepchildren, Erin and Michael.