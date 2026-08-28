Elvis Presley's former Co-Star Shelley Fabares' Cause of Death Revealed — Five Days After Tragic Passing

Fabares had previously been diagnosed with autoimmune hepatitis, a condition in which the immune system attacks cells in the liver, and had undergone a liver transplant in 2000.

She died on August 22 in Los Angeles, surrounded by loved ones, the family said in a statement.

They wrote: "She was a devoted wife, cherished stepmother, daughter, sister, niece, aunt, family member, and loyal friend whose warmth, generosity, humour, and grace made an enduring difference in the lives of everyone who knew her.

"She had a remarkable ability to make people feel welcomed, valued, and cared for."