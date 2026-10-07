EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Taylor's Bel Air Mansion Gets Stunning $47Million Makeover

Elizabeth Taylor's beloved Bel Air home is getting a $47million facelift – but the developer behind the project is making sure the Hollywood legend's glamorous touch doesn't get buried in the rubble. RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Taylor bought the 7,000-square-foot ranch-style home in 1981 for $2million from Nancy Sinatra Sr., Frank Sinatra's first wife, and lived there until her death in 2011.