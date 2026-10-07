EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Taylor's Bel Air Mansion Gets Stunning $47Million Makeover
Oct. 7 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Elizabeth Taylor's beloved Bel Air home is getting a $47million facelift – but the developer behind the project is making sure the Hollywood legend's glamorous touch doesn't get buried in the rubble. RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Taylor bought the 7,000-square-foot ranch-style home in 1981 for $2million from Nancy Sinatra Sr., Frank Sinatra's first wife, and lived there until her death in 2011.
Taylor's Hollywood Legacy Lives On
Now luxury developer Ardie Tavangarian is restoring the house while adding a massive 12,000-square-foot extension featuring a screening room, a spa and even a retractable roof for stargazing.
"We're trying to create something that is a continuation of Elizabeth Taylor and her legacy," said Tavangarian, who's preserving Liz's bedroom, bathroom, beauty center and famed jewelry room.
"I'm approaching this as though she is my client," he said.
Taylor Estate Could Fetch Millions
Taylor's dazzling pool, koi pond and rose gardens are also staying.
There's no asking price yet, but Tavangarian's custom mansions often sell for more than $100 million. Given the estate's pedigree, the home could easily fetch nine figures.