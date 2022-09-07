Eliza Fletcher CRIME SCENE PHOTOS: See The ‘Shallow Grave’ Where The Body Of Abducted Memphis Teacher Was Found Slayed After Stranger Attack

Cops smelled an odor of decay and noticed car tracks in the grass adjacent to the driveway of the address where Memphis heiress Eliza Fletcher was found, Radar has confirmed.

The intense manhunt for the teacher ended at 5:07 p.m. on Sept. 5 at the 1600 block of Victor Street in Memphis, Tenn., when officers located her body in a shallow grave in the rear of a vacant duplex apartment, according to a Memphis Police Department affidavit obtained by RadarOnline.com.