Man Suspected Of 'Violently Snatching' Billionaire Heiress Eliza Fletcher Arrested, Described By Neighbors As A 'Creep'

“As far as I know, nobody here [would] have sex with him,” she added. “He creepy, he really creepy.”

Even more shocking is the fact that Abston’s suspected kidnapping of Fletcher came two years after the suspect was released from prison after serving 20 years behind bars for the kidnapping and robbery of a lawyer, Kemper Durand, in Memphis in May 2000.

Abston’s arrest on Sunday also came one day after Memphis police were seen investigating a low-income apartment complex named Longview Gardens where it is believed Abston’s brother, Mario, lives.

Police reportedly stayed over night from Saturday into Sunday before leaving the apartment complex with three bags of evidence and a green dumpster from outside the apartment.