Eddybeef on Rebuilding, Resilience, and Redefining Social Media Success

Eddybeef started making videos four years ago with the goal of building a life outside of the traditional career path. He had studied economics at the Università Cattolica in Milan and worked several different kinds of jobs from pizza delivery to working retail in a bookstore. Eddiebeef not only learned important lessons from his university studies, but also from the jobs he held during that formative time.

Eddybeef recognized that social media had the potential to be more than entertainment. It was a platform where he could connect with people, tell the stories he wanted to share, and build financial independence.

The premise of Eddybeef’s short videos started simply. He would approach people going about their daily lives in public and ask them simple questions such as, “What do you do to afford your car?” His genuine curiosity combined with the answers he elicited made him popular on both Instagram and TikTok.

“Over time, I built a loyal community by being authentic and showing both the wins and the struggles behind the success,” Eddybeef explains.