Eddybeef on Rebuilding, Resilience, and Redefining Social Media Success
Nov. 12 2025, Published 1:15 a.m. ET
Eduardo Biasi is a successful social media entrepreneur better known by his online moniker Eddybeef. He started his career as a content creator on the streets of Milan, Italy, and steadily built his social media presence into a thriving business.
“I realized that social media could be a powerful tool to express myself, connect with people, and turn my passions into a business,” Eddybeef explains.
Turning Self-Expression Into Income
Eddybeef started making videos four years ago with the goal of building a life outside of the traditional career path. He had studied economics at the Università Cattolica in Milan and worked several different kinds of jobs from pizza delivery to working retail in a bookstore. Eddiebeef not only learned important lessons from his university studies, but also from the jobs he held during that formative time.
Eddybeef recognized that social media had the potential to be more than entertainment. It was a platform where he could connect with people, tell the stories he wanted to share, and build financial independence.
The premise of Eddybeef’s short videos started simply. He would approach people going about their daily lives in public and ask them simple questions such as, “What do you do to afford your car?” His genuine curiosity combined with the answers he elicited made him popular on both Instagram and TikTok.
“Over time, I built a loyal community by being authentic and showing both the wins and the struggles behind the success,” Eddybeef explains.
Turning Vision Into Reality
That authenticity built an audience of over 1 million followers combined across several social media sites including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. The strength of his platform enabled him to monetize his social media endeavors. Eddybeef expanded into long-form YouTube content and entered into brand partnerships that were drawn to his popular videos.
As Eddybeef’s videos became increasingly popular, he was recognized by Italian media and interviewed CEOs, entrepreneurs, and public figures from Italy and other countries.
Desiring to help others achieve their financial independence dreams, Eddybeef founded Beef Profit, which is designed as “a transparent way for retail investors to make money online.”The mission of the startup is to provide an education on investing to people who have under €3,000 to begin investing through accessible online tools.
“My goal is to create an educational media empire that blends entertainment, business, and transparent investing for everyone,” Eddybeef explains.
Rebuilding From Zero
Eddybeef faced a major setback when he lost his verified Instagram account. At the time, he had more than 350,000 followers at the time. It was an upsetting loss to his social media venture. He describes it as a “tough moment,” but knew he couldn’t let it drag him down. He wasn’t going to quit. Instead, he rebuilt his Instagram page and within a few months he had rebuilt his audience, reaching 160,000 followers.
The challenges that Eddybeef has faced and overcome has taught him resilience. He also learned a valuable lesson about the importance of creating a brand that spans multiple social media platforms and isn’t dependent on just one.
Eddybeef plans to develop his personal brand and Beef Profit to engage audiences in different markets across the globe and promote accessible investing.
“Success comes when you combine consistency with self-awareness. You need to know who you are, what you stand for, and keep pushing even when the numbers drop. Authenticity always wins in the long term,” Eddybeef says.
Investing involves risk and your investment may lose value. Past performance gives no indication of future results. These statements do not constitute and cannot replace investment advice.