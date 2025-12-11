EXCLUSIVE: Eddie Murphy Turns Professional Ventriloquist! 'Beverly Hills Cop' Star 'Planning New Stand-Up Tour and Comedy Special'… Featuring His Bill Cosby 'Rapist' Puppet
Dec. 11 2025, Published 1:12 p.m. ET
Eddie Murphy is set to do a Jeff Dunham – and take his lewd ventriloquist act on the road, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources told us the 64-year-old Norbit actor is taking puppets he has had expertly designed of Bill Cosby and his late stand-up heroes Richard Pryor and Paul Mooney on a U.S. tour – after he featured them in a shocking skit in his new Netflix documentary Being Eddie.
New Stand-Up Tour Details
Our insider said: "Eddie has quietly spent decades honing his ventriloquism skills and he really is one of the world's best – and funniest – at it.
"He is desperate to get back to stand-up and he has spent a fortune getting his trio of Cosby, Pryor and Mooney puppets hand-crafted to his exact specifications.
"He's going to do set-ups on stage and TV with the three puppets talking to each other, and others where he is controlling two of them at a time with him in the middle.
"His voices are spot-on and he has been spending hours at home practising with them."
The source added the humor that is going to come out of puppets is going to be very "close to the bone."
They said: "Eddie knows he will be able to get away with a lot more if he says lines in character as Pryor and Mooney and even Cosby.
"His shows are going to be hilarious."
Another showbiz insider added Murphy knows he could make a fortune going back on the road, and said he is as good "if not better" as other stand-up ventriloquists such as Jeff Dunham.
Dunham, 63, has made millions taking his act – which includes talking skeleton Achmed the Dead Terrorist – around the world.
Cosby Puppet Skit in New Doc
News Murphy is planning to include his puppets in a new stage act comes after RadarOnline.com revealed he has used his ventriloquist's dummy of Bill Cosby to play out a scene where the creepy comic s------- assaults a female victim.
The star – who has had a decades-long feud with Cosby – pulls out the puppet in the last few minutes of his new Netflix documentary Being Eddie, in scenes which went unreported until we highlighted them.
In a move that will spark up his war with Cosby again, he unboxes his puppet of the disgraced comic in a foul-mouthed moment which also sees him pull out newly-made dummies of his late stand-up comedy idols Richard Pryor and Paul Mooney.
The pricey puppets were made by Steve Axtell of Axtell Expressions.
Mocking Cosby Allegations
Murphy's doco shows him grouping the Cosby, Pryor and Mooney dummies together while he voices a comedy skit referencing the mass of accusations against shamed Cosby he was a serial drug-rapist.
He picks up the Pryor and Cosby dummies to mock how the sitcom star – dubbed 'America's dad' at the height of his fame playing doctor father Cliff Huxtable on The Cosby Show – would react to questions about whether he stuffed pills into chocolate.
Murphy says while looking down at his trio of comic puppets: "This n---a has lost his mind – that's what Mooney would say."
He then carries the puppet trio into a living room in his sprawling mansion complex in front of his singer pal Val Young, who has been part of his inner circle for years. Murphy reveals he has also had a puppet made of her and places the Cosby dummy on top of hers, with his hand resting on the toy's stomach.
He then puts on Cosby's voice as he does a skit about the comic s------- assaulting the Val puppet. Murphy says in a pitch-perfect impression of Cosby's high-pitched voice: "Don't go by what you've heard – I'm capable of great tenderness and kindness to you."
He adds in a reference to a frozen lollipop ad Cosby did in 1986: "I'm going to show you my Jell-o Pudding Pop."
Murphy is then seen over the credits of his doco voicing the puppets of Cosby and Pryor as he holds them beside him.
He says in Cosby's voice: "What do you say when your mother gives you a bowl of Jell-O Pop pudding?"
The Pryor puppet answers: "I don't give a f---."
He makes the Cosby toy then say: "You see, I didn't put a pill in people's chocolate" – prompting the Pryor puppet to snap back: "N---a, you know you put that pill in the chocolate n---a."
Bill Cosby's Legal History
Cosby saw his career torched after multiple allegations of rape and s----- assault were brought against him. He was subject to multiple civil and criminal cases, imprisoned for three years and has not worked since 2014.
Over 60 women have accused comedian Cosby of various offenses, including rape, drug-facilitated s----- assault, s----- battery, child s----- abuse and s----- harassment. The alleged incidents span from the mid-1960s to 2008 and reportedly occurred in ten U.S. states and one Canadian province.
They describe a distinct and predatory pattern of behavior, with one common element being an alleged use of drugs. Cosby was accused of offering women drinks or pills, such as Quaaludes or 'herbal' pills – which accusers say left them incapacitated – to render them unconscious or physically "frozen" and unable to resist or move.
In a 2005 civil deposition, Cosby admitted to obtaining Quaaludes with the intent of giving them to women for s--. Many accusers were aspiring models, actresses, or involved in the entertainment industry and viewed Cosby as a mentor or father figure, which he allegedly used to gain their trust before the assaults.
The women describe being s------- assaulted while they were impaired, disoriented, or completely unconscious. Some accusers said they received payments from Cosby afterward, which they viewed as a way to ensure their silence.
A former NBC employee claimed he paid off eight women on Cosby's behalf in the 1970s. Due to statutes of limitations, most of the allegations did not result in criminal charges.
However, the allegations led to significant legal action. Cosby was criminally charged in Pennsylvania based on the allegations of Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee.
In 2018, he was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault and sentenced to three to 10 years in prison.
His conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in June 2021 on a procedural due process issue related to an unwritten non-prosecution agreement with a previous district attorney, leading to his release from prison. Numerous civil lawsuits have been filed against Cosby.
In 2022, a Los Angeles jury found Cosby liable for s------- abusing Judy Huth at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 when she was a teenager and awarded her $500,000 in damages. In 2023, nine more women filed s----- assault lawsuits against Cosby in Nevada.
Cosby has consistently maintained his innocence and denied all allegations, stating the encounters were consensual. In a 2005 sworn deposition for a civil lawsuit, Cosby admitted he obtained the sedative Quaaludes with the intent of giving them to women he wanted to have s-- with.
He acknowledged in the deposition he gave the drugs to at least one woman and had s-- with her afterwards – and said he did not take the drugs himself. Cosby denied in the same deposition that he gave the substances to women without their knowledge or consent, claiming the s----- encounters were consensual.
When asked if he had ever given a woman the drug without her knowledge, his lawyer told him not to answer. He stated he offered the drug the same way someone would offer a drink.
Decades-Long Feud
Murphy's feud with Cosby stretches back to him getting a call from the sitcom star, in which he berated the young comic for his expletive-riddled humour in his shows.
Murphy recounted the incident in his 1987 stand-up show Raw, in which he described himself as "a big fan" of Cosby, but also said: "I never met the man, but he called me up about a year ago and chastised me on the phone about being too dirty on the stage.
"It was real weird because I had never met him and he just thought he should call me up, because he was Bill, and tell me that that isn't what comedy is all about.
"I sat and listened to this man chastise me, and when Bill Cosby chastises you, you forget you're grown, you feel like one of the Cosby kids."
At his 2015 acceptance speech for the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour, Murphy said: "Bill has one of these (awards.) Did you all make Bill give his back? You know you f----- up when they want you to give your trophies back."
The same year Murphy took another dig at Cosby – while the disgraced comedian was in prison – during his comeback Saturday Night Live appearance.
He said: "If you would have told me 30 years ago that I would be this boring, stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I would have took that bet."
He concluded, referencing his own 10 children, "Who's America's Dad now?" Cosby astonishingly publicly who shot back via his spokesman Andrew Wyatt, who said: "One would think that Mr. Murphy was given his freedom to leave the plantation, so that he could make his own decisions, but he decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood Slave" – an allusion to Murphy's return to SNL after three decades after his box office flops became a joke on the show in which he formerly starred during its early years.
Wyatt continued: "Remember, Mr. Murphy, that Bill Cosby became legendary because he used comedy to humanize all races, religions, and genders – but your attacking Mr. Cosby helps you embark on just becoming click bait.
"Hopefully, you will be amenable to having a meeting of the minds conversation."
Murphy suggested in an episode of Jeremy Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars chat show the feud was driven by Cosby's jealousy and fears he might be overtaken by a younger comic.
He said on the show: "He had a weird thing with me that he didn't have with other comics. "It was mean. He wasn't doing that with everybody, he was doing that with me specifically. He was s----y with me."