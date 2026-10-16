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EXCLUSIVE: Ed Sheeran 'Considers Ending Tour Amid Political Backlash'

Ed Sheeran reportedly considers ending his tour amid political backlash, raising questions about plans.
Source: MEGA

Ed Sheeran is allegedly considering ending his tour amid political backlash, raising questions about plans.

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Oct. 16 2026, Updated 7:30 a.m. ET

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Ed Sheeran is getting ripped, hemorrhaging fans and even considering abandoning his current tour after singing out of both sides of his mouth about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 35-year-old Brit singer faced severe backlash after his Loop tour's opening act, rapper Macklemore, was axed for hijacking MetLife Stadium in New Jersey with an ongoing rant about alleged "genocide in Gaza."

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Ed Sheeran Faces Backlash Over Gaza Comments

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Ed Sheeran reportedly lost more than 150,000 Instagram followers after Macklemore was dropped from his 'Loop' tour.
Source: Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE / MEGA

Ed Sheeran reportedly lost more than 150,000 Instagram followers after Macklemore was dropped from his 'Loop' tour.

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After Macklemore's departure from the tour, Sheeran reportedly lost more than 150,000 Instagram followers, with another 98,000 fleeing the following day.

Days later, Sheeran wept as he backtracked on promises to keep politics out of his performances.

He tried to placate both sides of the conflict, calling the situation in Gaza "catastrophic and unjustifiable" and calling Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks "horrific."

But his speech was hit with vicious blowback, with an online X user saying: "His PR people need to be fired. No reason for him to have to speak to that outside of a very small mob of loudmouths."

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Ed Sheeran Reportedly Considers Canceling Tour Dates Amid Political Backlash

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Macklemore was removed as Sheeran's opening act following his remarks about the conflict in Gaza.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Macklemore was removed as Sheeran's opening act following his remarks about the conflict in Gaza.

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Now, reports suggest Sheeran is weighing whether to continue with his planned tour dates as he finds himself in a situation that has quickly become political.

Two Foxborough, Mass., concerts scheduled for Sept. 25 and 26 were canceled due to weather.

"Ed is livid because this has become the exact opposite of what he wanted," a source claimed to RadarOnline.com. "He wants to walk onstage, play his songs and entertain people. Suddenly his tour is becoming a referendum on politics."

RadarOnline.com's source claimed canceling the remaining dates is now very much on the table as the controversy continues to overshadow the shows.

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Ed Sheeran Reportedly Wants Out of Political Controversy

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Sources claimed the 'Shape of You' singer is considering canceling his remaining tour dates amid the controversy.
Source: C Flanigan/imageSPACE / MEGA

Sources claimed the 'Shape of You' singer is considering canceling his remaining tour dates amid the controversy.

"Everything is imploding around him, and Ed is asking whether continuing is even worth it," another source said.

"He would rather pull the plug than spend every night watching his music become secondary to a political fight he never asked to join."

The situation is particularly frustrating for Sheeran, the source explained to RadarOnline.com, as the British-Irish singer "doesn't want to pick a side. He wants out of the fight."

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