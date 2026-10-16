EXCLUSIVE: Ed Sheeran 'Considers Ending Tour Amid Political Backlash'

After Macklemore's departure from the tour, Sheeran reportedly lost more than 150,000 Instagram followers, with another 98,000 fleeing the following day.

Days later, Sheeran wept as he backtracked on promises to keep politics out of his performances.

He tried to placate both sides of the conflict, calling the situation in Gaza "catastrophic and unjustifiable" and calling Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks "horrific."

But his speech was hit with vicious blowback, with an online X user saying: "His PR people need to be fired. No reason for him to have to speak to that outside of a very small mob of loudmouths."