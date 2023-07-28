Secret He Took to the Grave: Eagles Bassist Randy Meisner Psych Ward Meltdown Over Wife's Fatal Gun Tragedy
Randy Meisner, a famed former band member of the Eagles, was so distraught by the death of his second wife that he had to be locked in a psych ward after threatening suicide, RadarOnline.com can report.
The bassist lost his love, Lana, suddenly in 2016 when she was shot and killed while moving a rifle at their Los Angeles home years before his own death aged 77.
A gun she was removing from a case accidentally went off after a domestic violence call earlier in the day, city police said. The couple had argued, one insider said, but no crime was committed, CBS News reported.
Surveillance footage proved he was in another room at the time of the incident.
Sadly, Lana was pronounced dead at 7:10 p.m. on March 6 from a single gunshot wound, according to police and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. She was 63.
RadarOnline.com has learned the incident sent him on a tailspin. "It appears to be a complete accident ... no foul play whatsoever," said a police source.
It was claimed that Meisner went off the rails and had expressed how he wanted to take his life, so police shunted him off for a mental evaluation.
Prior to the tragedy, Meisner had threatened to kill himself and other people during a visit to a hospital during a court fight over his competency.
He was later put under temporary court-ordered supervision with a monitor for his finances and for his prescription drug use.
Meisner's alleged friend James Newton, who was seeking a conservatorship, had made headlines in 2015 after accusing Meisner's wife of force-feeding him booze because "he is easier to control when he's drunk," a claim the bassist wholeheartedly denied while expressing their love for each other.
RadarOnline.com learned that Meisner, a founding member of the legendary group, died on Wednesday in Los Angeles of complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
"Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band," the band said in a statement. "His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, Take It to the Limit."
Meisner had three children with his first wife, Jennifer Lee Barton.
In July, it was announced the Eagles will embark on their final tour, "The Long Goodbye," which kicks off in September and spans through mid-November with pit stops in New York, Boston, Denver, Raleigh, and Lexington.